"I will feel bad" - T Natarajan disappointed to miss England Tests at home ground

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has expressed his disappointment on being left out from the upcoming two Test matches at his home ground, Chepauk. However, the 29-year-old also understands the importance of managing his workload.

T Natarajan was one of the emerging stars of India's successful tour Down Under. He made his Test debut at the Gabba and picked up three crucial wickets. Moreover, T Natarajan was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series that precluded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Talking to The Times of India, T Natarajan said because of the rest, he will able to spend time with his family.

"Definitely [missing being part of the squad], especially after being with the team for the last few months. But I do understand that it's important to take a break. Given that I did not spend time with the family in the last six months, I am fine with it. But undoubtedly, I will feel bad that I'm not able to be with the national team when they are playing in Chennai."

Chennai will host Joe Root's England on February 5 and February 13, respectively.

"I am looking to play in all formats" - T Natarajan

T Natarajan's rise began from the IPL 2020 where he made headlines with his pin-point yorkers and a knack of taking wickets in the death overs. Looking toward the future, T Natarajan said he is looking to play all three formats of the game consistently and will train accordingly.

"I am looking to play in all formats and will maintain my workload accordingly. I am keen to work on my strength and endurance levels in the coming months. This is the first time I've played for six long months at a stretch in my life. Because I trained continuously during those months of lockdown, I was able to take care of the workload in IPL and in Australia."

The last two Tests of the four-match series will be played in Ahmedabad. The squad for these matches is yet to be announced. Given Team India's recent injury woes, T Natarajan is likely to get the call-up.