T10 League 2021: Northern Warriors players list, full squad and new players

The Northern Warriors have put together an impressive side for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021.

Having won the title in 2018, the Northern Warriors finished 6th in the Super League stage of the tournament when it was last held in 2019. They managed to win only 3 out of their 6 games. The Warriors will be looking to better their previous performance and emulate the success they found back in 2018.

The Warriors have added some big names to their team ahead of the season, particularly from the West Indies. The side retained explosive West Indies southpaw Nicholas Pooran, who will continue as captain for the Warriors in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Other notable activity from the West Indies include the retention of Lendl Simmons and the direct signing of Rovman Powell. In addition, the Warriors also drafted all-rounders Fabian Allen and Rayad Emrit into the squad along with top-order batsman Brandon King.

Their bowling department will be spearheaded by two experienced pacers in Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and Pakistan's Wahab Riaz.

Who is the Northern Warriors' icon player?

Andre Russell

The Northern Warriors will have the services of Andre Russell for the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The big West Indian all-rounder is a household name known for his power-hitting in T20 leagues around the world and will be the team's icon player.

While Russell hasn't been in the best of touch of late, he is expected to set this tournament alight with his ability to hit monstrous sixes.

Dre Russ last featured in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, where he represented the Colombo Kings. He played 8 matches and scored 169 runs at a strike-rate of 194.25 from 7 innings.

Expect some fireworks from this Northern Warriors squad as they've got a power-packed batting line-up along with a fiery pace attack.

Northern Warriors full squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Icon player: Andre Russell

Retained players: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique

Drafted players: Fabian Allen, Nuwan Pradeep, Amir Yamin, Brandon King, Waheed Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon