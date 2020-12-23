T10 League 2021: Team Abu Dhabi players list, full squad and new players

T10 League 2021 will begin next month in the United Arab Emirates. The Draft for the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket league on the planet happened on Wednesday night.

The home franchise, Team Abu Dhabi, made some exciting signings in the Draft. They had declared West Indian veteran Chris Gayle as their icon player for T10 League 2021. They also retained the quartet of Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, and Hayden Walsh.

Before the Draft, they directly signed South African all-rounder Chris Morris. Thus, Team Abu Dhabi bolstered their squad following a sixth-place finish in the previous season. The home team now has two T20 specialists in Morris and Chris Gayle. Besides, Wright is also an established limited-overs player.

Heading into the Draft, they required some good local players who could back up the international stars. They added the Royal Challengers Bangalore's net bowler Karthik Meiyappan to their squad.

They also showed interest in Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, and Naveen-ul-Haq. English player Ben Cox too got added to Team Abu Dhabi ahead of the T10 League 2021.

Kushal Malla and Leonardo Julien completed the squad. Team Abu Dhabi have a significant chance of qualifying for the second round of the T10 League in 2021. The home franchise will be keen to leave its mark on the competition.

Who is Team Abu Dhabi's icon player in T10 League?

As mentioned before, Chris Gayle is Team Abu Dhabi's icon player in the T10 League 2021.

Team Abu Dhabi full squad for T10 League:

Icon player: Chris Gayle

Retained players: Chris Morris (signed), Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Rohan Mustafa

Drafted players: Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla