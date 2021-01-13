T10 League 2021: Wayne Parnell replaces Andre Russell in the Northern Warriors squad

South African speedster Wayne Parnell has been named as the replacement for Northern Warriors icon player Andre Russell, the club announced ahead of the new Abu Dhabi T10 League season.

Andre Russell was initially named as the icon player but is unavailable and will miss the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Neither the player nor the team announced the reason for his unavailability.

🛎️ Newly Signed ✍🏻 🤝🏻

Wayne Parnell replaces Andre Russell in the 🛡️ Northern Warriors🛡️ squad.



— Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) January 13, 2021

In the absence of the big-hitting West Indian all-rounder, Nicholas Pooran has been named the Northern Warrior's new icon player. The wicket-keeper batsman is also the captain of the Warriors.

"Our Mr Skipper @nicholas_47 replaces Andre Russell as the Icon Player of the Northern Warriors squad," the club tweeted.

Nicholas Pooran will have a heap of responsibilities on his back. Firstly, he'll have to play a major role as skipper if they are to win the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy.

Secondly, as the icon player of the club, Pooran will have to lead from the front and be a role model for the other players in the team.

Abu Dhabi T10 League commences on January 28

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin on January 28, with eight teams taking part in the event.

The participating teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Qalandars, Pune Devils and Northern Warriors.

The draft took place a couple of weeks ago and teams have stacked up big names in their ranks hoping that their experience comes in handy.

The much-awaited schedule of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 is expected to be announced within a week.