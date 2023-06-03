T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 11 of the league?

The 11th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw eight games being played across various venues in England. In the North Group, Worcestershire registered another impressive win against Nottinghamshire to make it four wins in a row. Meanwhile, Leicestershire succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat against Northamptonshire.

In the South Group, Somerset continued their dominance in the season as they won their fifth consecutive game against Middlesex. Meanwhile, Middlesex are yet to open their account in the tournament after suffering defeats in all five of the games they have played this season.

On that note, here’s how the international players fared on the 11th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 31 (23) & 0/9 (1)

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire) - 10 (10) & 0/8 (1.2)

Michael Jones (Durham) - 43 (33)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 12 (12) & 0/9 (1)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) - 3 (3) & 2/28 (4)

Bas de Leede (Durham) - 2/30 (4)

Brandon Glover (Durham) - 1/25 (3)

George Linde (Kent) - 26 (12) & 0/13 (2)

Wes Agar (Kent) - 0/41 (3)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) - 63 (32)

Peter Hatzoglou (Glamorgan) - 2/25 (4)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) - 8 (10)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) - 1/19 (3)

Josh Davey (Somerset) - 3/34 (4)

Peter Siddle (Somerset) - 1/32 (3)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 1 (2) & 0/8 (1)

Naveen ul Haq (Leicestershire) - 25 (8) & 1/26(4)

Naseem Shah (Leicestershire) - 0 (1) & 1/20 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) - 110 (68)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 3/30 (4)

Michael Bracewell (Worcestershire) - 55 (27) & 1/57 (4)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 6 (5) & 0/29 (4)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) - 9 (10)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 29 (11) & 1/45 (4)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 7 (9) & 1/16 (4)

Grant Roelofsen (Gloucestershire) - 21 (23)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) - 11 (10) & 0/15 (4)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) - 32 (31)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) - 0/29 (4)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) - 3/34 (4)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) - 29 (22) & 2/19 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) - 1 (2)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 3/10 (2.1)

Daniel Sams (Essex) - 7 (9) & 3/28 (4)

