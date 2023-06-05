T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 13 of the league?

The 13th day of the Vitality Blast 2022 saw eight games being played across the North and South groups. After winning four consecutive games, Worcestershire succumbed to their first defeat of the season against Northamptonshire by six wickets.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, finally managed to open their account in the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Durham. Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire also won their respective games and progressed in the North group.

In the South group, Somerset extended their undefeated streak to six as they registered another convincing victory against Essex by 11 runs. Meanwhile, Middlesex registered their sixth consecutive loss, against Gloucestershire by seven wickets.

Now that we have seen the performances of the teams, let's look at how the leading international players fared on the 13th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) - 74 (47)

Mark Watt (Derbyshire) - 0 (1) & 0/12 (2)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) - 0/37 (3.2)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) - 30 (21) & 1/30 (4)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - Did Not Bat

George Linde (Kent) - 22 (11) & 2/28 (4)

Kane Richardson (Kent) - 0/53 (4)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) - 21 (14) & 0/13 (1)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 2/28 (4)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) - 21 (19)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) - 37 (22) & 1/23 (4)

Grant Roelofsen (Gloucestershire) - Did Not Bat

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) - 7 (10) & 2/23 (3)

Matt Henry (Somerset) - 11 (6) & 3/17 (4)

Peter Siddle (Somerset) - 0 (1) & 1/25 (4)

Daniel Sams (Essex) - 14 (14) & 4/20 (4)

Shane Snater (Essex) - 4 (3) & 1/29 (3)

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) - 48 (32)

Peter Hatzoglou (Glamorgan) - 0/33 (3)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) - 3 (5) & 0/38 (3)

Nathan McAndrew (Sussex) - 28 (10) & 0/40 (3)

Michael Jones (Durham) - 21 (24)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 46 (25)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) - 3 (3) & 1/35 (3)

Bas de Leede (Durham) - 3 (2) & 0/20 (2)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 33 (22)

Naseem Shah (Leicestershire) - 1/28 (4)

Naveen ul Haq (Leicestershire) - 2/35 (4)

Michael Bracewell (Worcestershire) - 1 (5) & 1/45 (4)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 33 (21) & 1/43 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) - 9 (15)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 1/31 (4)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 31 (20) & 0/34 (3)

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire) - 3 (3) & 0/19 (2)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) - 14 (13)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 2/25 (3)

