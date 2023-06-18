T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 19 of the league?

The 19th day of Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw only one game being played at the County Ground in Bristol.
Kent Secured a dominating seven-wicket victory over Gloucestershire to make it three wins in a row. Gloucestershire failed to put on a fight as they succumbed to their second consecutive defeat.
After this game, Kent moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.142, while Gloucestershire are just two places behind them with as six points and a net run rate of -0.983.
On that note, let’s take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 19 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.
Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire)
Zafar Gohar failed to make an impact with both bat and ball. While batting, he could only manage 25 runs off 26 balls with a strike rate of 96.15. Gohar was expensive with the ball as he returned with figures of 0/19 in two overs.
Joe Denly (Kent)
Joe Denly did not have a great outing in the game against Gloucestershire. Batting at three, the right-handed batter got out after scoring just 11 runs off 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 78.57.
Sam Billings (Kent)
Sam Billings led Kent brilliantly to secure a third consecutive win for the team. Batting at four, the veteran Englishman played a quick-fire knock of 28 runs off just 18 balls with the help of two fours and one six.
George Linde (Kent)
George Linde bowled an economical spell against Gloucestershire as he finished with an impressive economy rate of five and returned with figures of 0/15. However, the 31-year-old batter did not get a chance to bat in the game.
Fred Klassen (Kent)
Fred Klassen set the tone for Kent in the very first over by dismissing Grant Roelofsen on the first ball of the game. The left-arm pacer bowled with consistent lines and length throughout the game and bowled with an economy rate of six. He finished with figures of 1/24.
Kane Richardson (Kent)
Kane Richardson had a great game against Gloucestershire as he took the important wickets of Ben Wells and Ben Charlesworth during his spell. He finished with the figures of 2/20 and made sure that they restrict the opponents to a below-par total.
