T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 25 of the league?

The 25th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw eight crucial games being played across both groups. In the North Group, Warwickshire won their fifth consecutive game as they defeated Worcestershire in a one-sided match.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire registered their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Northamptonshire by a huge 92-run margin. Lancashire also won their game against Derbyshire, while the match between Yorkshire and Durhan ended in a no result due to rain.

In the South Group, Somerset continued their dominant run in the tournament with yet another convincing four-wicket victory over Gloucestershire. Kent, Sussex and Hampshire also won their respective games.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international players fared on the 25th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Phil Salt (Lancashire) - 16 (11)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - 83 (39)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) - 47 (30) & 0/16 (2)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 9 (7) & 2/13 (2)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) - 1 (2)

Zaman Khan (Derbyshire) - 1/26 (3)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) - 44 (20) & 0/27 (2)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) - 1/28 (4)

Hasan Ali (Warwickshire) - 2/22 (4)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 56 (32) & 2/25 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) - 0 (1) & 0/44 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) - 62 (35)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 0 (1) & 2/17 (2.4)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) - 8 (3) & 2/17 (3)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) - 49 (32) & 0/41 (4)

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) - 3 (4)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 0 (1) & 0/15 (2)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) - 1 (6)

Joe Denly (Kent) - 30 (20)

Sam Billings (Kent) - 23 (7)

George Linde (Kent) - 3/21 (3)

Wes Agar (Kent) - 1/35 (4)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) - 8 (16)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - 35 (27)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 0/15 (2)

Dan Lawrence (Essex) - 70 (33)

Daniel Sams (Essex) - 30 (18) & 1/46 (3.2)

Simon Harmer (Essex) - 1 (2) & 2/45 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) - 16 (12)

James Vince (Hampshire) - 76 (42)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) - 10 (2) & 1/39 (3)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 2/53 (4)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) - 4 (7) & 1/29 (4)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) - 87 (53) & 1/26 (4)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) - 2/28 (4)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) - 4 (9) & 3/20 (3)

Tom Banton (Somerset) - 0 (2)

Craig Overton (Somerset) - 17 (8) & 1/34 (4)

Josh Davey (Somerset) - 1/30 (4)

Matt Henry (Somerset) - 2/28 (4)

