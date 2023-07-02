T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 27 of the league?

The 27th day of the Vitality T20 Blast saw a lone game being played at the County Ground in Hove. In this one-sided game, Gloucestershire secured a convincing victory by five wickets to knock Sussex out of the tournament.

Batting first, Sussex posted a total of 160, with Michael Burgees (64*) as the top contributor. In response, a collective batting performance helped Gloucs to chase down the score with more than three overs to spare.

Following this loss, Sussex have failed to make it to the quarterfinals of the competition as they are currently placed sixth in the North group points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.871, having won six of their 14 games so far.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament, and this win won’t affect their fate. The team is currently placed seventh in the North group with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.873, having won five of their 13 games so far.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international stars fared on Day 27 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Ravi Bopara (Sussex)

Ravi Bopara was looking in great touch against Gloucestershire, but he failed to capitalize on a good start and threw his wicket away. Batting at four, the veteran English batter got out after scoring 12 runs off 10 balls with the help of two fours.

Shadab Khan (Sussex)

Shadab Khan did not have a great day in the field against Gloucestershire as he failed to turn up with both bat and ball. Batting at five, Shadab got out to Tom Smith after scoring only 3 off 5.

Apart from his batting, the 24-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan went a bit too expensive with the ball as he returned with the figures of 1/37 during his spell of four overs.

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Tymal Mills was the most economical bowler for Sussex against Gloucestershire, as he conceded just 25 runs in his three overs. However, the experienced right-arm pacer failed to get his name on the wickets column.

