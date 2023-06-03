T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 12, June 3

Cricket fans can gear up for an exciting day of T20 Blast matches on Saturday, June 3. The schedule for the day has two matches that will showcase the talent and competitive spirit of the participating teams.

Birmingham Bears and Nottinghamshire, representing the North Group, will clash in the first match. This thrilling encounter will take place in Birmingham and is set to commence at 11:00 PM IST, promising an evening filled with intense cricketing action.

Following the conclusion of the Birmingham Bears vs Nottinghamshire match, cricket enthusiasts will have another treat in store as Hampshire take on Sussex, representing the South Group.

The picturesque venue of Southampton will set the stage for this exciting encounter. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST, providing a fantastic opportunity for fans to witness high-stakes cricket under the floodlights.

In the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 tournament, Birmingham Bears have emerged as the front-runners in the North Group, showcasing their dominance with an impeccable record. They currently sit at the top of the table, having secured victory in all four of their matches so far.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire finds themselves in the fifth position in the North Group standings. They have managed to secure two wins out of the four matches they have played. Defeats at the hands of Yorkshire and Lancashire, which have impacted their overall ranking.

Shifting focus to the South Group, Hampshire currently occupies the eighth position in the standings. They have won just one match and lost two and will be looking to make amends soon.

Meanwhile, Sussex find themselves in the sixth position in the South Group, with one win and two defeats like Hampshire. However, they are slightly ahead in the standings based on the net run rate.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 3

Birmingham Bears vs Nottinghamshire at Birmingham, at 11 PM IST (Not covered Live)

Hampshire vs Sussex at Southampton, at 11:30 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

