T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 17, June 9

On June 9, 2023, the T20 Blast 2023 tournament will showcase an exciting lineup of eight matches. The Day 17's fixtures will be divided equally between the North and South groups, with four games each.

The first match of the day, taking place in Leeds at 11:00 PM IST, will feature Yorkshire taking on Worcestershire in a North Group encounter. Simultaneously, in Cardiff, a South Group match will witness Glamorgan battling it out against Essex.

The action continues in the North Group as Derbyshire squares off against Nottinghamshire in a thrilling contest at Derby, while Gloucestershire and Somerset clash in the South Group match at Bristol.

Additionally, fans can look forward to the match between Kent and Hampshire in Canterbury, Leicestershire taking on Durham in Leicester, Birmingham Bears locking horns with Northamptonshire in Birmingham, and Sussex facing Surrey in Hove for the final South Group match of the day, which will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

With a diverse range of encounters spread across different venues, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate an enthralling day of T20 Blast 2023 cricket on June 9, 2023.

Live Streaming Details for T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 9

Eight matches will take place on Day 17 of the T20 Blast 2023:

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire at Leeds, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Glamorgan vs Essex at Cardiff, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire at Derby, at 11:00 PM IST (Covered live on Fancode & Sony Sports Network)

Gloucestershire vs Somerset at Bristol, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Kent vs Hampshire at Canterbury, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Leicestershire vs Durham at Leicester, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire at Birmingham, at 11:00 PM IST (Not covered live)

Sussex vs Surrey at Hove, at 11:30 PM IST (Not covered live)

Poll : 0 votes