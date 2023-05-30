T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 8, May 30

On May 30th, there will be two South Group fixtures and one North Group match in the T20 Blast. Essex will face Gloucestershire at the Old County Ground in Chelmsford, with the match scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST. Simultaneously, Kent will take on Somerset at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, commencing at 11 PM PST.

In the North Group, Nottinghamshire will clash with Yorkshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, also starting at 11 PM PST. Fans can anticipate an exciting evening of T20 cricket across these three matches.

The T20 Blast 2023 action continues as Essex prepares to kick off their campaign against Gloucestershire, who have already played three matches and experienced two losses.

Both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this encounter. As Essex kick off their T20 Blast 2023 campaign, all eyes will be on which players will make their mark and leave a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Kent and Somerset will be playing their third and fourth matches of the season, respectively, aiming to build on their previous performances.

In the North Group, Nottinghamshire will be taking the field for their third game. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be playing their fourth match of the season, looking to make their mark in the competition after three straight losses. Excitement awaits as these teams strive to make an impact in the T20 Blast.

Live streaming details for Day 8 matches of the T20 Blast 2023

Sony Sports Network will not live stream any of the T20 Blast matches scheduled for May 30th, 2023. However, fans of the tournament will be able to watch all three games on Fancode, ensuring they don't miss out on the action.

Essex vs Gloucestershire at Old County Ground in Chelmsford, 10:30 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Kent vs Somerset at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, 11 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, 11 PM IST (Live on Fancode)

