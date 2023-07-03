T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bell Drummond drops to second, Ben Green retains first place – Updated after Day 28

The league stage of the T20 Blast 2023 has come to an end with Sunday's eight clashes. There were four North group fixtures and an equal number of South group matches taking place. The results caused a significant change in the batting and bowling charts of the tournament.

The first match of the day saw Birmingham Bears facing off against Durham. The Bears ended their T20 Blast 2023 league stage campaign on a good note. While defending 141 runs, they managed to win by eight runs as Durham fell short of the target.

Another match of the day that took place between Middlesex and Glamorgan witnessed Middlesex ending up as winners. They did not have a great start to their tournament campaign but have progressed well in the last few matches. While defending 200 runs, they plugged off all of the Glamorgan batters on 151 to win by 49 runs.

The third match of the day saw Northamptonshire take on Lancashire, with Lancashire coming out on top. They won by six wickets as they successfully chased a target of 139 runs and even spared 20 balls.

Surrey took on Essex next, with Essex making sure to close up on a winning note. They yielded a 196-run target but managed to win it on the very last ball by three wickets.

Worcestershire and Derbyshire locked horns next and the luck was on Worcestershire's side. They added 222 runs whilst batting first and halted the opponent batters on 194 to win by 28 runs.

In a match between Gloucestershire and Hampshire, Hampshire won by eight wickets with 33 balls left. Gloucestershire could only score 105 and Hampshire, very easily, brought it up closing up on 107/2.

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire were another fixture of the day. While batting first, Nottingham managed 168 runs and Leicestershire fell short of balls on 164, letting Nottinghamshire win by a short margin of just four runs.

In the last T20 Blast match of the day, Somerset faced Kent and maintained their legacy with another victory to their name. They won by 15 runs as Kent, whilst chasing 222 runs, were halted on 206.

James Vince rises to top of T20 Blast batting charts

As a result of the final day of the league stage, James Vince of Hampshire is leading the T20 Blast batting charts with 638 runs. Kent's Bell Drummond, who was the previous chart topper before Sunday, has 600 runs to his name, and has been dropped to second with an average of 148.51.

Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen sits in third place, enjoying an average of 48.33 and 580 runs to his tally. He has jumped two places within a day.

Ben Green continues leading bowling charts

Most Wickets list after Day 28

As far as the T20 Blast bowling charts are concerned, Ben Green of Somerset and Zak Chappell of Derbyshire are joint highest wicket-taker. Both have 26 scalps to their names but are placed first and second respectively with distinct economy rates.

Zaman Khan of Derbyshire continues to occupy third place with 25 wickets to his name from 14 innings.

