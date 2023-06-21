T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dawid Malan and Ben Green top the charts – Updated after Day 22

On Tuesday, June 20, seven matches took place in the T20 Blast 2023. There were three South Group matches and four North Group contests. These matches brought some changes to the batting and bowling charts.

The North Group witnessed a few exciting matches, starting with Warwickshire's game against Durham. The table-toppers won by two wickets in the final over.

Nottinghamshire's win over Leicestershire by 22 runs has helped them stay in the second spot. Worcestershire moved to the third spot after winning against Lancashire.

Somerset continue to stay at the top of the South Group with their win over Essex by seven wickets on Monday. Their net run rate is slightly higher than Surrey, who had an 81-run win over Glamorgan on Tuesday. Kent's win over Sussex has pushed them to the 5th spot in the table. This was the team's fourth win in a row.

Dawid Malan stays at the top after Day 22

Dawid Malan is the leading run-scorer in Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan continues to stay at the top of the table, thanks to his consistency. On Tuesday, he became the 1st man to score 500-plus runs in this edition with a 24-ball 34. James Vince stays in the second spot with 491 runs. He notched up 15 runs in his last game.

Wayne Madsen, who did not play on Day 22, finds himself in the third spot. He has scored 451 runs in his 10 matches. He will be up against Northamptonshire next. Notably, in their previous encounter, Madsen scored 57 off 46 deliveries. If he can recreate the same, he will move ahead in the charts.

Ben Green tops the bowling chart after Day 22

Most Wickets list after Match Day 22

Somerset did not play on Wednesday but continue to top the South Group. Ben Green certainly has played his part in that. The pacer has 22 scalps and continues to stay at the top of the bowling charts.

Nathan Sowter, who held the top spot for a long time, is in the second position. He is just one wicket away from snatching that spot from Ben Green. In the last game against Warwickshire, he almost got back to the top with 2/17.

After day 22, we have four players tied for the third position with the same 19 wickets.

Michael Hogan's rise in the charts continues. The Kent bowler grabbed four wickets in the last game to make it to the top four of the charts. Notably, Michael Hogan has picked up at least one scalp in nine out of his last 10 T20 Blast matches.

Pat Brown's 3/32 has helped him move to 19 wickets in 10 matches. Though his economy is on the higher side, he has been a consistent wicket-taker for Worcestershire.

Jordan Thompson is another bowler who has dominated the bowling charts in the last few matches. The all-rounder has picked up at least one wicket in his last eight matches, which has helped him to move to 19 wickets in the tournament.

