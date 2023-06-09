T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: James Vince and Nathan Sowter lead their departs – Updated after Day 16

On June 8, two exciting matches took place in the T20 Blast 2023 tournament causing some changes in the batting and bowling charts. In the match between Nottingham and Durham, Nottingham emerged victorious by 26 runs.

Nottingham won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a competitive total of 187 runs on the board. Colin Munro played a crucial role, scoring 49 runs to contribute significantly to the team's total. Durham's bowlers managed to take seven wickets, with Nathan Sowter standing out by picking four wickets.

In response, Durham's Bas de Leede fought valiantly, scoring 58 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as Nottingham's bowlers dominated the proceedings. Samit Patel and Jack Ball performed exceptionally, both taking three wickets each, to secure the victory for Nottingham.

In the Middlesex vs Sussex match, Sussex claimed a close 4-run win. Sussex elected to bat first and posted a total of 181 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Shadab Khan played a vital innings, contributing 59 runs to his team's score.

Middlesex's bowlers Ryan Higgins and Luke Hollman took two wickets each. In pursuit of the target, Middlesex fought hard but eventually fell short, finishing their innings at 177 runs.

Stephen Eskinazi's impressive knock of 94 runs, unfortunately, couldn't lead Middlesex to victory. Nathan McAndrew from Sussex took two wickets, playing a crucial role in restricting Middlesex to 177/5 and securing the win for Sussex.

Sam Hain back to third in batting charts

T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs Standings

Wayne Madsen of Derbyshire, who held the top position until recently, has slipped to second place with a total of 405 runs from seven innings. Meanwhile, James Vince, who was previously in second place, has now emerged as the highest run scorer with 406 runs from an equal number of innings.

Notably, Vince's consistent performances have propelled him to the top of the charts. On the other hand, Madsen's slight dip in form has allowed Vince to claim the leading position.

In the meantime, Sam Hain of Birmingham Bears has once again regained the third position in the run-scoring rankings. Hain has amassed a total of 382 runs from seven innings, showcasing his consistency.

Nathan Sowter tops the bowling charts

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets Standings

Following his impressive performance in the match held on June 8, Durham's Nathan Sowter has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2023 tournament. Sowter's remarkable four-wicket spell has propelled him to the top of the charts, with a total of 17 wickets from seven games.

Ben Green, who was previously occupying the leading position, has now dropped to second place with 16 wickets from the same number of matches. Green has been a consistent force with the ball for his team, but Sowter's exceptional performance has pushed him down a spot.

Pat Brown, known for his wicket-taking abilities, has managed to retain the third slot in the leading wicket-takers list. He has accounted for 14 wickets from six innings.

