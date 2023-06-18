T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Michael Hogan jumps to top 10 in bowling chart – Updated after Day 19

As the T20 Blast 2023 proceeds, Day 19 witnessed only a single fixture. It was a South Group match between Gloucestershire and Kent and did not cause a major shift in the top three standings in batting and bowling charts.

Kent, on electing to chase, saw the opponents departing on 137. Thanks to the special efforts of Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, and Michael Hogan as they managed two wickets apiece. Leaning stood out among them with an economy of 4.

In response, Kent batters managed a below-par target in 17 overs. Although opener Tawana Muyeye departed, his partner Daniel Bell continued his glorious form with an unbeaten 56. The score was further elevated by Sam Billings' 28 and Jordan Cox's 31* respectively.

Gloucester could only manage three of Kent's wickets in 17 overs, with two of them dedicated to runouts. As a result, Kent came out victorious by seven wickets, sparing three overs.

Top 3 run-scorers after day 19 of T20 Blast 2023

Top 3 batting positions remain the same after day 19

There has not been any difference in the top three rankings for the batters as Dawid Malan continues leading the charts with 488 runs at an average of 69.71 in nine games.

Next on the list is Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen with 451 runs, averaging 64.42, in nine games. While Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain occupies the third spot having 417 runs from eight games.

Daniel, after a magnificent 56, has risen to fifth place with 369 runs from nine games, at an average of 46.12.

Bowling chart after Day 19 of T20 Blast 2023

Highest wicket-takers after Day 19

As far as bowling charts are concerned, once again, there are no changes among the top three after the conclusion of Day 19. On the top, we have Ben Green with 20 wickets from nine matches.

Next on the list is Nathan Sowter from Durham having 18 wickets from nine matches. While Zak Chappell of Derbyshire finds him in third place with 16 scalps.

Hogan, after managing two wickets, is propelled to eighth place with 15 wickets from nine games.

