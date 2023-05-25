T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Henry Brookes lead stats charts – Updated after Day 2

Birmingham Bears, representing the North group, and Somerset, representing the South group, have showcased outstanding performances in the T20 Blast 2023, securing first place on the points table in their respective groups.

Somerset demonstrated their dominance by defeating Hampshire in their last game, chasing a target of 75 runs and clinching victory with eight wickets in hand within the 10th over.

On the other hand, the Birmingham Bears faced Yorkshire in their second match on day 1 and emerged victorious by a margin of 34 runs. They displayed excellent teamwork, defending a total of 200 runs to secure the win.

Sam Hain leads run-scoring charts in T20 Blast 2023

Sam Hain of Birmingham Bears has emerged as the top run scorer in the T20 Blast 2023 so far, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive 83 runs against Yorkshire in the team's opening match.

Luke Wells of Lancashire follows closely as the second-highest run-scorer, delivering a strong performance with 66 runs against Derbyshire. Adam Hose of Worcestershire has also made his mark, securing the position of the third-highest run scorer with an impressive 61 runs against Northamptonshire.

In addition to Hain and Wells, Wayne Madsen made a strong start to his campaign by scoring a half-century.

Chris Benjamin, Dawid Malan, and Dominic Bess contributed with scores of 46, 43, and 42 respectively, displaying their batting prowess. Jafer Chohan, Leus du Plooy, and Daryl Mitchell also played valuable innings, making crucial contributions to their respective teams.

Henry Brookes leads wicket-taking charts in T20 Blast 2023

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets standings

Henry Brookes of Birmingham Bears showcased his bowling prowess by picking up a fantastic four-wicket haul against Yorkshire, making him the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the competition so far. His exceptional performance stands out as the only bowler with four wickets to his name in the tournament.

Following closely behind is Craig Overton of Somerset, who has made an impact with his bowling skills. In an impressive spell against Hampshire, Overton not only took three wickets but also displayed great economy, giving away only eight runs.

Another Somerset bowler, Ben Green, joins the ranks of the leading wicket-takers with his impressive three-wicket haul against Hampshire. His economical bowling has also been noteworthy, placing him as the third-highest wicket-taker based on his impressive economy rate.

