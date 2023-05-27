T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Luke Wood get no competitor – Updated after Day 4

A flurry of matches took place in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 tournament on May 26. Eight games were played, featuring four teams from the North group and four teams from the South group.

As the matches concluded, the standings in both batting and bowling remained unchanged at the first position, with no alterations observed since the last game. However, the remaining positions underwent slight modifications.

The day witnessed Worcestershire's win against Yorkshire, Durham's dominant victory over Northamptonshire, Glamorgan's close win against Gloucestershire, Nottinghamshire's triumph over Derbyshire, Surrey's convincing win over Kent, Birmingham Bears' successful chase against Leicestershire, Hampshire's comfortable win over Middlesex, and Somerset's close victory over Sussex.

With there being multiple dominant performances in the aforementioned games, the top positions in the batting and bowling charts have altered a bit.

Sam Hain unrivaled in the batting charts

Leicestershire Foxes v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

In the game between Birmingham Bears and Lancashire, Sam Hain from Birmingham Bears maintained his position as the leading run scorer, accumulating a total of 148 runs from 2 games. Hain contributed significantly to his team's success by scoring 65 runs in the match.

However, Luke Wells from Lancashire has been displaced from the second spot by Wayne Madsen, who not only scored 50 runs against Lancashire but also added 61 runs against Nottinghamshire. Madsen's impressive performance propelled him into the second position.

Just one run behind Madsen is Sean Abbott, who showcased his batting prowess by smashing a magnificent 110 runs against Kent, securing the third position in the run-scoring charts.

Luke Wood maintains the top slot in the bowling charts

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets standings

Luke Wood from Lancashire continues to dominate as the leading wicket-taker, having taken six wickets from two matches with an impressive average of seven. Wood's consistent ability to secure crucial wickets has been instrumental in his team's success.

Nathan Sowter has made a strong impact in the tournament's opening match, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul and replacing Brookes in the second position. Will Jacks from Surrey follows closely in third place with five wickets from two innings.

