T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Wayne Madsen and Nathan Sowter top the charts – Updated after Day 17

Fans in England witnessed some high-scoring affairs on the 17th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, and Surrey continued their good form and registered wins on Friday (June 9). Leicestershire also grabbed their second win of the competition by beating Durham in Leicester.

We saw Surrey post a mammoth 258 on the board against Sussex. Laurie Evans played a brilliant knock and missed out on his second consecutive ton by three runs. Sam Curran also played a fantastic cameo of 68 off 35 balls as it helped them thump Sussex by 124 runs.

Let’s have a look at the top run-scorers and the top wicket-takers of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 after the 17th day.

T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs List

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Wayne Madsen of Derbyshire has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the T20 Blast 2023. He scored a run-a-ball 26 against Nottinghamshire on Friday and has taken his tally to 431 runs in eight games. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Sam Hain has been the mainstay of Warwickshire’s batting lineup in this year’s competition. The right-handed batter scored a well-composed 35 off 31 balls to help his side post a competitive total against Northamptonshire. He has scored 417 runs in eight games so far and sits below Madsen in the most runs list.

Dawid Malan of Yorkshire scored 79 off 48 balls in their win over Worcestershire. The southpaw is in rich form with the bat and has already amassed 409 runs at a hefty average of 68.17. He has moved to the third spot in the most runs list of the competition.

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Day 17

Nathan Sowter of Durham went wicketless against Leicestershire. He didn’t have the best of days with the ball but has already picked up 17 wickets in eight games and is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2023. He has already picked up a four-fer and fifer and averages 12 with the ball.

Ben Green has been brilliant for Somerset, grabbing 16 wickets in eight games at an average of 11.94. He is bowling economical spells for his side and follows Sowter in the list of most wickets.

Jordan Thompson was fantastic with the ball for Yorkshire against Worcestershire. He picked up four wickets, giving away 34 runs in his four overs, and broke the back of Worcestershire’s batting lineup. He has taken his tally to 15 wickets and sits below Green in the most wickets list.

