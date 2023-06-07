T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 14

As the T20 Blast 2023 progresses ahead, Tuesday, June 6, witnessed four encounters, two each in the South and North groups. The results on Day 14 saw some changes in the standings of each group.

In their latest match against Hampshire, Middlesex suffered their seventh consecutive loss, leaving them at the bottom of the South Group points table. On the other hand, Hampshire showcased a commendable performance with three consecutive victories, securing a total of four wins and positioning themselves third in the group with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.807.

Vitality Blast 2023 South Group Points Table

In another South Group encounter, Essex emerged triumphant, improving their standing to sixth place. They have achieved three wins out of five matches, maintaining an NRR of -0.536.

Meanwhile, Sussex, who have only managed to secure one victory out of six matches, currently hold a position just above Middlesex in the standings.

Following their triumph over Northamptonshire, Durham secured their fourth victory in the North Group. This impressive win propelled them to the third position in the standings with four wins out of six matches, accompanied by a commendable NRR of 0.787.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire find themselves in the seventh position with three wins out of seven matches.

Vitality Blast 2023 North Group Points Table

In the Yorkshire vs Leicestershire match, Yorkshire emerged victorious, extending their winning streak to four consecutive matches. Their remarkable performance secured them the fourth position in the group standings, boasting an NRR of 0.046.

Finally, Leicestershire finds themselves at the bottom of the table with just one win out of seven matches.

Hampshire, Yorkshire, Durham, and Essex came out victorious in T20 Blast 2023

At Radlett, the first South Group match featured Hampshire against Middlesex. Hampshire set a target of 165 runs, accumulating 164 runs for the loss of six wickets. Middlesex fought valiantly but fell short by five runs, managing 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

The North Group match at Leicester showcased a clash between Yorkshire and Leicestershire. Yorkshire opted to bat first, posting a total of 156 runs while losing seven wickets. In response, Leicestershire struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 126 runs, resulting in a convincing 30-run victory for Yorkshire.

Another North Group encounter took place at Chester-le-Street, involving Northamptonshire and Durham. Northamptonshire set a target of 162 runs for Durham, scoring 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

In an impressive display of batting, Durham successfully chased down the target with seven balls to spare, reaching 162 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, securing a four-wicket win.

The day's final match witnessed Sussex facing off against Essex. Sussex managed to score 147 runs in their innings, but Essex comfortably chased down the target with 31 balls remaining. Essex scored 149 runs for the loss of five wickets, ultimately winning the match by five wickets.

