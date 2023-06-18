T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 19

The sole match of Day 19 (Saturday, June 17) of the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 saw Kent locking horns with Gloucestershire.

The South Group match, which Kent won by seven wickets, did not cause a major shift on the points table. Surrey and Somerset continue to sit in first and second places respectively, with Essex and Hampshire following them in the standings.

The win, Kent's fourth in nine games, propelled them up to fifth place. On a three-match winning streak, they have maintained an NRR of 0.032 and currently have eight points.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, were earlier seventh in the standings with three wins and four losses from seven games. Following their defeat against Kent, they remain in the same position, with five losses out of eight games played. They have an NRR of -0.983 and six points.

Kent came out victorious on Day 19 of the T20 Blast 2023 match

Winning the toss and opting to chase, Kent limited Gloucestershire to a meager total of 137 runs.

Gloucester opener Grant Roelofsen was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first delivery of the match. His opening partner and captain Miles Hammond top-scored for the side with a 20-ball 30. Hammond's innings included five fours and a solitary six.

The remaining batting lineup struggled, with most batters failing to reach double digits.

Kent's Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, and Michael Hogan were the pivotal contributors with the ball, each taking two wickets.

Leaning stood out among them, giving away just 16 runs in his four overs. Richardson, Hogan and Stewart were not as economical, each conceding in excess of 8.5 runs an over.

In their chase, Kent achieved the below-par target in just 17 overs without must hassle. Although opener Tawana Muyeye were dismissed early, Daniel Bell-Drummond held his nerves and remained unbeaten at 56. Captain and wicket-keeper Sam Billings contributed 28 runs, with Jordan Cox scoring 31.

Gloucester managed to take only three of Kent's wickets in 17 overs, with two of them resulting from runouts. As a result, Kent chased down the target with seven wickets and 18 balls to spare.

Gloucester will next face Glemorgan on Sunday, while Kent's next opponents are Sussex on Tuesday.

