T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 22

The 22nd day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 witnessed a total of seven being played across seven venues. There were three matches in the South Group and four in the North Group, thanks to which there are a few changes in the points table after Day 22.

Worcestershire edged past Lancashire by seven wickets on Tuesday, June 20. With back-to-back wins, they have clinched the third spot, moving ahead of Lancashire.

Nottinghamshire defeated Leicestershire in the previous encounter, but after their loss against Northamptonshire, their Net Run Rate (NRR) took a hit. As a result, they stay in the second spot after Day 22.

Warwickshire top the table with seven wins and three losses from their ten matches. They have an excellent +0.762 NRR, which has helped them stay on top despite Nottinghamshire's win.

Somerset stays at the top of the South Group

Updated Points Table of South Group after Day 22

Day 22 of the Vitality Blast 2023 witnessed a few battles in the South Group. The battle at the top got interesting, with Surrey grabbing a massive 81-run win over Glamorgan. Despite their excellent effort, they couldn't beat Somerset's NRR.

Somerset stays at the top with a 1.678 NRR, with Surrey's NRR standing at 1.673. Surrey have also played a game more than Somerset.

Kent are another team who have been making a significant move in the points table. They were at the bottom at one point, but have slowly risen. Having lost five matches on the trot, Kent have bounced back by winning their last four matches. They are currently in the fifth position with five wins and as many losses.

They will face Essex next. If Kent manage to win and Hampshire loses their match, they will move to the fourth position.

Essex, who had moved to the third spot on Day 21, stays there despite losing to Somerset on Day 22. They had earlier won five matches in a row, which helped them to move to the third spot.

With a better NRR than Essex, Hampshire would have moved to the third spot if they had won their last game against Gloucestershire.

