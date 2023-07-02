T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 27

The T20 Blast 2023 reached Day 27th on July 1st and witnessed only single match on the day. It was a South Group fixture between Gloucestershire and Sussex but the match did not have much impact on the standings of the South Group.

While the North Group's standings are the same as of Day 26, there is a slight shift in the seventh and eighth positions of the South Group. Sussex, despite losing to Gloucestershire, are placed sixth with six wins to their name out of 14 played. They have an NRR of -0.871.

Whereas, Gloucestershire, who were placed eighth have jumped a spot. They now sit in the seventh place, replacing Glamorgan. With five wins to their name out of 13 played, they have an NRR of -0.873. On the other hand, Glamorgan possesses an NRR of -0.945 with an equal number of wins.

The group is topped by Somerset, who have lost only two encounters. Having 11 wins under their belt, they have a superior NRR of 1.502 with 22 points. They are followed by Surrey, who have won eight games out of 13 played, with NRR of 1.302 and 16 points.

Gloucestershire win T20 Blast 2023 match on Day 27

Updated Points Table of South Group after Day 27

On deciding to bat first, Sussex compiled 160 runs on the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The key contributions came from Michael Burgess (64*) and Harrison Ward (54).

Concerning Gloucestershire's bowlers, Graeme van Buuren was sublime with an economy of 3.25 and two scalps. Tom Smith, Ajeet Dayle, and David Payne were the other three bowlers to manage two wickets apiece but their economies crossed eight.

While chasing, Gloucestershire's batters showcased decent performances with Grant Roelofsen and Ben Charlesworth standing out with 30 and 34 runs respectively. Sussex's bowlers leaked crucial runs costing them the game in 16.5 overs as Gloucestershire won by five wickets sparing 19 balls.

