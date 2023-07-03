T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 28

As the league stage of the T20 Blast 2023 comes to an end, the final day saw eight encounters - four each in the North and South Groups. The results caused a significant shift in the points table in both groups.

Nevertheless, the first place in each group remained unaffected, with Warwickshire and Somerset continuing to be the leaders of North and South groups, respectively.

While Warwickshire beat Durham, Somerset overpowered Kent. They reinforced their positions at the top with NRRs of 0.819 and 1.460 respectively, with 22 and 24 points respectively. Meanwhile, Durham remain eighth with only four wins. In the South Group, Kent slipped to fifth with seven wins and an NRR of 0.287.

Warwickshire are followed by Lancashire in the North Group, while Hampshire are second in the South Group. Lancashire faced off against Northamptonshire in the last game and came out victorious. They have an NRR of 0.427 and eight wins, while Northamptonshire are seventh with six wins.

Meanwhile, Hampshire faced Gloucestershire and registered a third straight win. They have an NRR of 0.820, while their rivals on the day, Gloucestershire climbed a spot up despite the defeat. That's because their NRR (-0.993) is superior to Glamorgan (-1.060), who are eighth.

Glamorgan locked horns with Middlesex but fell to their fifth straight defeat. Meanwhile, Middlesex continue to occupy the last spot. They started their campaign with ten straight losses and have won only three of their 14 games.

The third place in the North and South groups are occupied by Worcestershire and Surrey, respectively. While Worcestershire beat Derbyshire, Essex overpowered Surrey. The two winning teams have NRRs of 0.349 and 1.192, and 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Derbyshire remain sixth with six wins and an NRR of 0.397. Essex have risen a place to fourth in the South group with eight wins and an NRR of 0.088, swapping places with Kent.

Leicestershire have had their sixth straight loss and are bottom of the North group points. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire have secured fourth place with eight wins and an NRR of -0.222.

Sussex of South Group and Yorkshire of North Group were not in action but remain sixth and fifth, respectively, after Day 28.

Day 28 of the T20 Blast 2023 witnessed Birmingham Bears, Lancashire, Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire of North group winning against Durhan, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, respectively,

Meanwhile, in the South Group, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire and Somerset came out victorious versus Glamorgan, Surrey, Gloucestershire and Kent, respectively.

