T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 4

On Friday, May 26, four matches were played in the North group, involving eight teams, with Lancashire managing to maintain their top position.

By the end of Day 3, Lancashire had already secured two wins out of two matches, with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.391. The results of the four matches played on Day 4 did not impact their position.

Following closely behind, the Birmingham Bears, who also won their opening match, secured another victory. They have maintained their second position in the standings, with a commendable NRR of 1.487.

North Group Points Table

Similarly, Worcestershire's position remained unaffected. They have secured two consecutive wins and currently hold the third position, with an NRR of 0.464.

Nottinghamshire, however, dropped a position to fourth place as Durham secured a convincing victory. The remaining teams in the group have yet to secure a win, and their positions are determined by their Net Run Rates and absence of points.

In the South group, there were some notable developments. Both Somerset and Surrey emerged victorious in their second matches. However, Somerset slipped to the second position, while Surrey climbed to the top spot.

The reason for this shift in rankings was the difference in their Net Run Rates (NRR). Surrey's last win was particularly convincing, which contributed to their higher NRR of 2.850, whereas Somerset's NRR stands at 2.506.

South Group Points Table

Despite losing their match, Kent managed to retain their third position in the standings, thanks to their decent NRR of 0.496. Glamorgan now find themselves in the fourth position with an NRR of 0.402.

Hampshire experienced a significant improvement in their position, moving up from the last slot to fifth place. Although they lost their opening match, they managed to bounce back with a win in their most recent match.

The remaining teams in the South group are still seeking their first victory and currently occupy the lower positions, with their rankings determined by their respective Net Run Rates.

8 teams secure impressive wins on Day 4 of T20 Blast 2023

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

In the T20 Blast matches held on Friday, we saw some exciting results in the different groups. Worcestershire emerged victorious in a match against Yorkshire, while Durham showcased their dominance with a resounding victory over Northamptonshire. Glamorgan secured a close win against Gloucestershire, while Nottinghamshire triumphed over Derbyshire.

Surrey displayed their prowess with a convincing win over Kent, and Birmingham Bears successfully chased down the target set by Leicestershire. Hampshire had a comfortable win over Middlesex, and Somerset clinched a close victory against Sussex.

Worcestershire won against Yorkshire by two wickets, Durham defeated Northamptonshire by 10 wickets, and Glamorgan secured a two-wicket victory over Gloucestershire.

Nottinghamshire won by four wickets against Derbyshire, Surrey emerged victorious over Kent by 41 runs, Birmingham Bears triumphed over Leicestershire by five wickets, Hampshire won by eight wickets against Middlesex, and Somerset secured a five-wicket victory over Sussex.

