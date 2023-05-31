T20 Blast 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 8

In the first South Group match on May 30, Essex emerged victorious against Gloucestershire. This win marked Essex's first match of the tournament, and as a result, they currently occupy the fourth position in the group standings. With a net run rate of 0.476, Essex has started their campaign on a positive note.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire suffered their third defeat out of four matches, placing them in the sixth position with a net run rate of -0.965. It has been a challenging start for Gloucestershire, and they will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming matches to improve their position in the group.

In the second match of the day, Somerset emerged victorious, further solidifying their position as the leaders of the table in the Vitality Blast tournament. With an impressive record of four wins out of four matches, Somerset are currently at the top, boasting a remarkable net run rate of 2.184.

On the other hand, Kent faced a setback as they dropped to the fourth position in the standings. Despite having one win out of three matches, Kent's net run rate stands at a modest 0.072.

In the North Group match between Yorkshire and Nottingham, Yorkshire secured their first win of the tournament. This victory propelled them to the seventh position in the standings, with a net run rate of 0.884.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, now sits in the fifth position with two wins out of four matches and a net run rate of 0.141.

On May 30, three Vitality Blast matches were held across different venues. In the South Group encounter at Chelmsford, Gloucestershire faced off against Essex. Gloucestershire set a target of 195 runs with seven wickets in hand, but Essex managed to chase it down successfully.

Essex reached 196/7 in 19.1 overs, winning the match by three wickets with five balls remaining. This victory propelled Essex to the fourth position in the group standings, while Gloucestershire suffered their fourth defeat and found themselves in the sixth position with a negative net run rate.

In another South Group match at Canterbury, Somerset took on Kent. Somerset batted first and scored 154 runs. Due to rain interruptions, the match was reduced to 15 overs per side under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Kent could only manage 112 runs in their chase, falling short by 13 runs. Somerset emerged as the winner.

In the North Group clash at Nottingham, Yorkshire faced Nottinghamshire. Yorkshire posted a competitive total of 182/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Nottinghamshire put up a fight but fell short by eight runs as they could only manage 174/4 in their chase.

