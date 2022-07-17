[Watch] Unbelievable scenes as Hampshire players in disbelief after Nathan Ellis oversteps on the last ball of the T20 Blast Final

The final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 ended in an anti-climax as Hampshire's Nathan Ellis bowled a no-ball off the last delivery of the final.

Ellis nailed his yorker to perfection with five runs needed off the last ball. Lancashire's Richard Gleeson walked down the track but couldn't get bat on ball and saw his stumps knocked over.

Ellis took off in celebration and the entire Hampshire team gathered around him and there were celebrations on the ground as well as in the dressing room. Just as the fireworks went off, the players who were celebrating were brought back down to earth.

The umpire called the teams back to get on with the game as Nathan Ellis had overstepped. Some of the Hampshire players were on their knees in disbelief and now they had just three runs to defend off the last ball.

However, Ellis held his nerve to bowl an incredible slower ball and the batters could only complete a single. Here's a video of the same posted by the Vitality Blast's Twitter handle:

Nathan Ellis, James Fuller led Hampshire's fightback

Lancashire seemed to be head and shoulders above other teams throughout the tournament due to consistent performances from their batters. Needing 152 runs to win the title, many would have backed them to win the game comfortably.

At one stage, they were 104/3 and needed just 48 more runs from 43 balls. However, Hampshire didn't give up and began to strangle Lancashire by stringing plenty of dot balls together.

James Fuller picked up the big wicket of Tim David and that really put the cat among the pigeons for the chasing side. The pressure suddenly got to Lancashire and Nathan Ellis put on an incredible display of death bowling to secure the win.

Thanks to the duo's exploits, Hampshire celebrated their third T20 Blast title while Lancashire disappointingly had to settle for a runners-up spot.

