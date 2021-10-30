T20 World Cup 2021: “They were either hitting sixes or getting out” - Aakash Chopra on where Afghanistan got it wrong against Pakistan

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra reckons Afghanistan batters went extra hard at Pakistan at the start of their innings and lost too many wickets. Chopra pointed out that Pakistan's high-class bowling attack was the reason why Afghanistan’s ploy backfired.

Going against the trend in Dubai, Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss against Pakistan on Friday. Attempting an all-out assault, the Afghans lost half their side for 64 before the end of the 10th over. An unbroken 71-run stand for the seventh wicket between skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib lifted them to 147 for 6.

Analyzing Afghanistan’s performance, Chopra said that the Afghan batters’ over-exuberance cost the side some crucial runs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer opined:

“It was all or nothing for Afghanistan at the start. They were either hitting sixes or getting out. When you keep losing wickets, you are not able to build any momentum in the innings. That was the problem with Afghanistan. They lost 3-4 wickets early and it was baptism with fire for them.”

Chopra pointed out that Pakistan’s bowling was too good for Afghanistan’s uninhibited approach to work. He explained:

"Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf were bowling at 150 (kph). They were bowling full and trying to strike the pads. Imad Wasim’s contribution was also excellent. He bowls like a left-arm seamer and troubles batters. Three Pakistan bowlers went for under 30 in their four overs, which is laudable.”

While Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan both returned with figures of 1 for 22, Imad Wasim claimed 2 for 25.

“When he hits the ball, it travels the distance” - Chopra hails Pakistan’s lower-order hero Asif Ali

After restricting Afghanistan to 147, Pakistan themselves lost their way and stumbled from 75 for 1 to 124 for 5. However, with 24 needed off 12, Asif Ali clobbered Karim Jannat for four sixes in the penultimate over to make it a hat-trick of triumphs for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Chopra admitted that he was among those critics who doubted Pakistan’s lower-order firepower. The 44-year-old conceded that Asif Ali had proved all doubters wrong. He commented:

“Lot of people were saying that he (Asif Ali) is not fit for international cricket, some even questioned his temperament. But Asif Ali has proved critics wrong and has bailed Pakistan out with his lower-order hitting not once but twice. There were a lot of experts, including me, who felt that Pakistan was missing that striking power in the lower-middle order. Asif Ali is the answer to a lot of their problems. When he hits the ball, it travels the distance. He did it twice in consecutive matches. Once can be a fluke but when you do it twice, it shows that you have belief in your ability.”

Asif Ai was declared Player of the Match for his stunning 25* off seven balls, which lifted Pakistan to a five-wicket triumph over Afghanistan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar