T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Who won yesterday's match?

Asif Ali (25* off 7) slammed four sixes in the 19th over of Pakistan’s chase against Afghanistan as Babar Azam and co. maintained their winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Set to chase 148 in Match 24 in Dubai, Pakistan managed to slip from 75 for 1 to 124 for 5. However, with 24 needed off 12 balls, Asif Ali slammed Karim Janat for four sixes to end the match in spectacular fashion as Pakistan clinched victory by five wickets.

A nervous Janat allowed Asif to free his arms and the in-form batter responded by lofting the first ball over long-off. The third ball was deposited over midwicket and the fifth over long-off again. The last ball of the over was clubbed over extra cover for the game-clinching six. An over that began with genuine hope for Afghanistan ended in extreme despair.

Earlier, Pakistan lost the in-form Mohammad Rizwan (8) early in the chase as he holed out to square leg off Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Naveen-ul-Haq took a smart catch, timing his jump to perfection.

However, Fakhar Zaman came in and found his rhythm right away. After slog-sweeping Mohammad Nabi for a four, he jumped down the track and launched the Afghanistan skipper for a maximum. Another boundary came off Naveen-ul-Haq past fine leg as Pakistan ended their powerplay at 38 for 1.

Babar Azam was his usual self, milking the bowling with ease and finding the boundaries in between. Azam and Zaman brought up a fifty-run stand for the second wicket in the ninth over and Pakistan were in complete control at 72 for 1 at the halfway stage.

Rashid Khan was introduced in the 11th over and had Azam (batting on 36) leg before with a googly. However, the joy for Afghanistan was short-lived as the Pakistan skipper reviewed the decision and replays showed the ball was missing leg. Nabi broke the second-wicket stand in the next over, trapping Zaman (30) lbw as the left-hander went for an aimless slog. Unlike the case with Azam, DRS could not save Zaman.

There was something to cheer for Afghanistan as Rashid became the fastest to 100 T20I scalps by sending back Mohammad Hafeez. The veteran batter top-edged a slog sweep to long-on for 10. Azam went on to reach his 50 of 45 balls as Pakistan went into the last four overs needing 38.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



He bowls a beauty to get through the gates of Babar Azam.



He is gone for 51.



#T20WorldCup | #PAKvAFG | bit.ly/3BoVZL5 Rashid Khan with another one ☝️He bowls a beauty to get through the gates of Babar Azam.He is gone for 51. Rashid Khan with another one ☝️He bowls a beauty to get through the gates of Babar Azam. He is gone for 51.#T20WorldCup | #PAKvAFG | bit.ly/3BoVZL5 https://t.co/SS01iDgTwg

The second ball of the 17th over from Rashid was muscled over wide long-on for a maximum by Shoaib Malik. After having Azam dropped at backward point, the leggie had his man with a googly as the Pakistan skipper went for a needless slog and had his stumps castled for 51.

Afghanistan stayed in the hunt as Malik (19), having survived a caught and bowled against Naveen-ul-Haq, edged a wide ball from the pacer behind the stumps. Only two came off the over, which was the 18th of the innings. Afghanistan were in with a genuine chance of causing a massive upset but Asif Ali spoiled their party.

Gulbadin, Nabi stand lifts Afghanistan to 147 for 6

Afghanistan cricket team. Pic: Getty Images

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi (35* off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (35* off 25) featured in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 71 to lift their team to 147 for 6. Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan’s innings was in a mess at 76 for 6 in the 13th over. However, Nabi and Gulbadin steadily rebuilt the innings.

Gulbadin shifted gears in the 18th over bowled by Hasan Ali, which went for 21. The first ball of the over was clobbered over deep square leg for a maximum while the second one was whacked on the onside for a boundary. Another four came when Gulbadin smacked a length delivery down to long-on. Shadab Khan dived to take a catch but couldn’t reach it.

With nothing to lose, Nabi and Gulbadin threw their bats around and managed to pick up three more boundaries in the penultimate over bowled by Haris Rauf. Afghanistan looked set to touch 150. However, a brilliant last over by Shaheen Afridi, who kept hitting the block-hole, held Afghanistan to 147.

It was a wonderful recovery after a forgettable first half with the bat. Hazratullah Zazai (0) perished without scoring, top-edging a slog off Rauf towards short third man. Mohammad Shahzad (8) then guided Afridi straight into the hands of mid-on.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Asghar Afghan helped themselves to a six each in the 4th over bowled by Imad Wasim. There could have been a comical run-out in between but the bowler failed to collect a throw from the keeper.

Pakistan kept hurting Afghanistan by striking at regular intervals. Afghan (10) offered a simple caught and bowled to Rauf, who accepted it gleefully. Gurbaz (10) perished first-ball to Ali, attempting a big shot through the off-side.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



A googly from Shadab brings the downfall of Zadran, who is gone for 22.



#T20WorldCup | #PAKvAFG | bit.ly/3BoVZL5 Brilliant bowling from Pakistan ✨A googly from Shadab brings the downfall of Zadran, who is gone for 22. Brilliant bowling from Pakistan ✨A googly from Shadab brings the downfall of Zadran, who is gone for 22. #T20WorldCup | #PAKvAFG | bit.ly/3BoVZL5 https://t.co/B5GP2i4kXt

The boundaries kept coming, but Afghanistan failed to find the right balance between aggression and caution. Karim Janat (15) and Najibullah Zadran (22) got starts and gave it away. With seven overs to go, Afghanistan were in all sorts of trouble before Gulbadin and Nabi rescued them with a defiant stand.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Pakistan bowlers Imad Wasim (2/25), Shaheen Afridi (1/22) and Shadab Khan (1/22) stifled Afghanistan with some tight bowling. In the chase, Azam contributed a vital 51 before Asif Ali clinched the deal with his sensational cameo.

For Afghanistan, Nabi came up with a good all-round effort. After scoring an unbeaten 35, he also dismissed Zaman. Gulbadin also scored a fine 35 not out while Rashid again impressed with 2 for 26. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was brilliant too with figures of 1 for 14.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Asif Ali was named Player of the Match for his game-changing cameo.

Edited by Sai Krishna