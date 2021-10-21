T20 World Cup 2021: Former cricketer Wesley Barresi lays into Netherlands Cricket administration for poor show

Former Netherlands batter Wesley Barresi has criticized the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) for their lack of commitment to the game. He alleged that the poor showing of the side in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 must be attributed to the laxity of the board.

The Netherlands came into the tournament with a good chance of qualifying for the Super 12 stage. However, they have lost both their matches so far in the first round and have been eliminated.

Wesley Barresi took to Twitter to claim that the performance doesn’t reflect the quality of Netherlands cricket, but shows the laxity of a cricket board that has taken the sport in the country to a new low.

“May this T20 WorldCup (does) not reflect the quality cricketers the Netherlands Cricket possesses but highlight a cricket board that has no interest in growing this team, nurturing its players, its performance, and the culture that we have created over the last ten years,” Wesley Barresi tweeted.

Wesley Barresi @Pepe_Barezi May this @T20WorldCup not reflect the quality cricketers @KNCBcricket possesses but highlight a cricket board that has no interest in growing this team, nurturing its players, its performance, and the culture that we have created over the last ten years. #EnoughIsEnough

Former player and Barresi’s teammate Mudassar Bukhari also showed solidarity with the statement asserting that he agrees with it completely.

Wesley Barresi has represented the Netherlands in 32 ODIs and 42 T20Is. He has 1726 international runs to his name that include ten fifties and a century.

Netherlands have one final opportunity to salvage some pride

The Netherlands will face Sri Lanka in their final group match on Friday

The Netherlands have one more opportunity to salvage some pride when they face Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Friday. It may turn out to be a tough outing for the Dutchmen considering the strength of the Sri Lankan side, but they will hope to make a mark on the tournament before heading back.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage on the back of some impressive performances in the first two matches. Their impressive net run rate may help them qualify as the top side from Group A.

The winner of the match between Ireland and Namibia will join Sri Lanka in the Super 12 from Group A.

