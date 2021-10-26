T20 World Cup 2021: "I hope this win have given you something to smile and celebrate" - Rashid Khan pens an emotional note for Afghanistan fans

Champion Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan penned an emotional note for his countrymen on Monday. This was after his side completed a comprehensive win by 130 runs against Scotland in their Super-12 opener in Sharjah.

With the Taliban taking over the country, people in Afghanistan have had very little to cheer for in recent months. Rashid went on to dedicate the win to all his fellow Afghans. He promised that he and his team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming fixtures.

Rashid took to his official Twitter account where he wrote-

‘’Great start congratulations to Everyone and specially to the people back home. I hope this win have given you something to smile and celebrate. INSHALLAH We will do the best and make the country and nation more proud. Your prayers and support is always. Afghanistan zindabad.’’

Afghanistan picked up two crucial points at the expense of Scotland on Monday. Moreover, thanks to a gigantic margin of victory, their net run-rate is sky high at the moment.

Mujeeb and Rashid spin Scotland in a tizzy to set-up a 130-run win for Afghanistan

Speaking of the game, it was complete domination by the Mohammed Nabi-led unit as they outpowered and outspun the Scottish team with ridiculous ease.

The wicket at Sharjah played well in the first Super-12 fixture between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We saw further evidence of that as Afghanistan powered their way to an eventual match-winning total of 190/4 in 20 overs.

Once again, it was the opening duo of Mohammad Shahzad (22 off 15) and Hazratullah Zazai (44 off 30) who set the tone for their side. They racked up 54 runs in the powerplay.

The momentum provided by the openers was carried forward brilliantly by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46 off 37) and Najibullah Zadran (59 off 34). They stitched 87 runs for the third wicket in 8.4 overs.

The target of 191 against a power-packed Afghanistan spin attack was always going to be daunting for Scotland and that proved to be the case. Mujeeb ur Rahman (5/20 in 4) and Rashid (4/9 in 2.2) walked past their batting unit and bowled them over for just 60.

The 130-run margin is the joint-second biggest defeat for a side in T20 WC history. Afghanistan will next face neighbors Pakistan in Dubai on October 29.

Edited by Aditya Singh