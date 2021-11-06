T20 World Cup 2021: "I have no regrets" - Dwayne Bravo reflects on his international career

Champion all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said he is satisfied with the manner in which his career panned out at the international level. Bravo, who made his international debut back in 2004, is playing his final game for the West Indies against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two-time T20 World Cup winner reflected on his stellar career ahead of the fixture against Australia during an interview with the host broadcaster.

The seam-bowling all-rounder thanked the almighty for blessing him with the talent to represent his country at the elite level. He also expressed his satisfaction at the fact that he was able to follow in the footsteps of his childhood hero, Brian Lara. Bravo told Star Sports:

''Thanks, almighty God for the talent he blessed me with and also to represent the West Indies for 18 years. For me, cricket has always been my childhood dream and I wanted to represent the region, follow in the footsteps of my childhood hero Brian."

Bravo added:

"It's good I was able to have a successful career. I am happy to leave the game at this period, I have no regrets. Having said that, my last time, I want to make sure I want to finish off on a high. I want to do it for my team."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Thank you Dwayne Bravo for all the memories in the maroon jersey. A 18 years long career comes to an end, one of the greatest All Rounder produced by West Indies. A true legend of the game. Thank you Dwayne Bravo for all the memories in the maroon jersey. A 18 years long career comes to an end, one of the greatest All Rounder produced by West Indies. A true legend of the game. https://t.co/pt0j6N5Pfo

Bravo made his T20I debut in 2006 and went on to represent the West Indies in 91 games in the shortest format. He also featured in 40 Tests and 164 ODIs in a career that spanned nearly 18 years.

DJ Bravo walks into the sunset

Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket following the fixture against Sri Lanka after the defending champions officially got knocked out of the competition. In an official statement, he said:

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs but as I look back at it, I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

He added:

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have the silverware to show for it."

Bravo would have loved to go out with a bang with the bat in his final international outing but the charismatic cricketer could only manage a 12-ball 10 against Australia.

The all-rounder had a poor outing in the T20 World Cup as he managed just 26 runs in five innings while claiming only two wickets.

