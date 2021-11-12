"If this is right, that was right" - Ravichandran Ashwin has his say on controversial David Warner six in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal

Ravichandran Ashwin explained Gautam Gambhir's tweet about David Warner's six off a double-bounce no-ball in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday, after a journalist said it was a "bad take" from the former India batter.

During Australia's chase of 177, Mohammad Hafeez bowled a delivery to Warner that bounced twice and went a long way down the leg, but the southpaw danced down and smashed it for a six over deep midwicket.

Reacting to this, Gambhir tweeted:

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?"

Responding to this, journalist Peter Lalor tweeted:

"Bad take, Gautam."

Ashwin, explaining that it was sarcasm from Gambhir, tweeted:

"His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?"

T20 World Cup 2021: "Wonderful hit by David Warner" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Responding to another user who said Warner had done no wrong, Ashwin tweeted:

"Absolutely, it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot."

Ashwin's 'Mankad' dismissal of Jos Buttler in the 2019 IPL triggered a raging debate, with many former cricketers saying it was against the spirit of the game.

On Thursday, Warner made 49 off 30 before being caught behind off Shadab Khan. As the opener walked off, replays showed there was nothing on ultra-edge when the ball passed the bat and the decision would have been reversed had he reviewed.

However, Warner's knock set the platform for Australia's chase, with Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis finishing the game brilliantly to take them to the final. Wade scored 41 off 17 deliveries and Stoinis 40 off 31.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan