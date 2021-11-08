T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia: Who won yesterday's match?

India ended their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Namibia in Match 42 in Dubai. In the dead rubber, Virat Kohli, leading India for the last time in a T20 game, won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) stood out as India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8. Jasprit Bumrah also impressed with 2 for 19. However, Mohammed Shami and Rahul Chahar, who was playing his first game of the T20 World Cup 2021, went wicketless.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then featured in an impressive stand of 86 as India chased down a target of 133 without much trouble, getting home in 15.2 overs.

Rohit was the dominant batter in the partnership, contributing 56 from 37 balls, an innings during which he also crossed the 3000-run mark in T20Is. It was not the most fluent innings but Rohit made full use of the luck that came his way.

The opener was dropped in the very first over at short fine leg while a few mishits landed away from fielders. In between all this, he found the meat of the bat as well. In the second over bowled by David Wiese, he carved a four over mid-off and a six over fine leg. In the Namibia pacer’s next over, he cleared the ropes again, this time with a pick-up shot over midwicket.

The boundary kept flowing from Hitman’s bat as he retained strike for the majority of the powerplay. India reached 54 without much trouble after six overs. Rohit brought up his fifty off 31 balls with a single off JJ Smit to deep midwicket.

Rahul, who had been the silent ally till then, scooped a six over short fine in the 10th over bowled by Jan Frylinck. The partnership was broken in the same over as Rohit’s attempted slog went straight up in the air.

Following Rohit’s dismissal, Rahul also reached his fifty off 35 balls. Suryakumar Yadav (25*), promoted ahead of Kohli, came in and played a nice cameo. Rahul hit the winning runs, punching Michael van Lingen past mid-off for four as India got home with 28 balls to spare.

Ashwin, Jadeja shine as Namibia post 132 for 8

Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates a wicket with Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

Namibia's openers made a decent start after being sent into bat, reaching 31 in four overs. Bumrah provided the breakthrough for India as van Lingen (14) sliced a short ball to mid-off.

Jadeja then had Craig Williams (0) stumped as the batter stepped out and was left stranded. The left-arm spinner also sent back Stephan Baard (21), who was trapped in front by a slider as he attempted a sweep.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (5) edged a nicely tossed-up delivery from Ashwin to slip while looking to play the cut. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (12) was caught behind off the Indian off-spinner as he had a swipe at one outside off. Erasmus’ dismissal left Namibia reeling at 72 for 5.

JJ Smit also fell cheaply for 9, presenting a catch off Jadeja to cover. A clueless Zane Green (0) was then castled by Ashwin. It seemed the Namibia innings would fold up for under 120. However, another good innings from David Wiese (26) and a couple of impressive strikes from Ruben Trumpelmann (13* off 6) in the last over by Shami took them past 130.

India’s spinners were too good for Namibia. Both Jadeja and Ashwin made an impact, helping themselves to three wickets each. Bumrah also did an impressive job, sending back vVn Lingen and Wiese.

During India’s chase, Rohit hit a quick fifty while Rahul also made a fine half-century.

Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3 for 16.

