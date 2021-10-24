×
T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: [In pictures] Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar & other B-town stars enjoy from stands

Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in attendance for India-Pakistan tie in Dubai
Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in attendance for India-Pakistan tie in Dubai
Ankush Das
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
News

Out-of-favour India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, along with Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Urvashi Rautela, were in attendance for the high-profile clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Dhawan, who was left out of the T20 World Cup squad, attended the high-voltage clash to show his support for Virat Kohli's team. Bollywood stars Mouni Roy and Priety Zinta were also spotted in the stands supporting India in the high-profile encounter.

Watch the images here:

Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar along with BCCI officials were in the stands (Credit: Twitter)
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was also in the stands
Mouni Roy also travelled from India to watch the India-Pakistan clash
Priety Zinta was also in the stands
On the other hand, many top-brass BCCI officials have also flown to Dubai for this all-important tie. A couple of other former cricketers were also present at the stadium to watch India take on their arch-rivals.

Virat Kohli steers India after early collapse

GOATTTTTT @imVkohli https://t.co/XazyrFSy6o

Asked to bat first, India suffered an early collapse, losing both their openers - Rohit Sharma (0 off 1) and KL Rahul (3 off 8) - to Shaheen Afridi (3 for 31). Struggling at 6 for 2, Virat Kohli steadied the ship to put his side back on track.

Kohli first added 25 runs for the third wicket alongside Suryakumar Yadav, before adding another 53 runs with Rishabh Pant to put the Men in Blue in line for a perfect finish. The Indian captain played a crucial knock of 57 runs from 49 balls, including five boundaries and a solitary six.

Target set 🎯Pakistan will chase 152 for a victory. Will they get over the line?#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | bit.ly/T20WC-M16 https://t.co/N4gqUjJLLk

Two late boundaries from Hardik Pandya (11 off 8) propelled India to 151 runs at the end of 20 overs. India now want a clinical performance from their bowlers to defend the target and keep their winning run against Pakistan in World Cups going.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
