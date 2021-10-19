T20 World Cup 2021: Meet 12-year-old Rebecca Downie - the designer of Scotland's jersey

Rebecca Downie, a 12-year-old girl from Scotland, is currently busy soaking up some well-deserved adulation for designing her national men's cricket team's jersey for the T20 World Cup.

Rebecca's design was chosen out of 200 school entries following a contest run by Cricket Scotland.

Cricket Scotland @CricketScotland Scotland's kit designer 👇12 year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington 👋She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself 👏Thank you again Rebecca! #FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids Scotland's kit designer 👇12 year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington 👋She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself 👏Thank you again Rebecca!#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids 🟣 https://t.co/dXZhf5CvFD

The talented youngster presented the jerseys to the team before they left for Oman earlier this month.

"I was so excited when I heard I had won the competition, I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy to see the shirt in real life, it looks brilliant! It was amazing to meet the team and watch them play against Zimbabwe.

"I will be wearing my shirt and cheering them on in every game in the World Cup,” Rebecca was quoted as saying by Cricket and More.

The jersey designed by Rebecca is based on the colors of Scotland's national emblem, the thistle.

"The team is really proud of the design" - Kyle Coetzer

Reacting to the jersey designed by Rebecca, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said:

"It was great to meet Rebecca and her family recently and see her wearing the new shirt. The team is really proud of the design and we are planning to go out there and do it justice with our performances in the World Cup.

"We hope that the fans will enjoy the new design and wear them proudly as they support us from back home."

The Coetzer-led unit is certainly having a great time donning the jersey at the T20 World Cup.

The European nation kickstarted their campaign with a massive win over Bangladesh and backed it up with another commanding performance against PNG.

With two wins in as many games, the Scots are firm favorites to make their way into the Super 12s for the first time in their history.

It is fair to say the jersey designed by Rebecca is proving to be a lucky charm.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar