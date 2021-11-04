T20 World Cup 2021: Michael Gough will not officiate any more matches after bio-bubble breach

Umpire Michael Gough, who was earlier made to undergo isolation for breaching bio-bubble protocols during the 2021 T20 World Cup, will not officiate any more matches at the tournament, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ICC said:

"The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the biosecurity protocols."

However, the governing body also noted:

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the well-being of all match officials operating in this environment."

Michael Gough earlier asked to isolate for six days by ICC

The ICC had asked Michael Gough to isolate for six days after he was found in breach of bio-security protocols on Tuesday. An ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement:

"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed Umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols."

A former batter for Durham, Gough was scheduled to be the TV umpire for the match between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Thursday and an on-field umpire in the New Zealand-Afghanistan game on Friday.

Gough has officiated in 32 Tests, 95 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals (T20Is) as well as seven Women's ODIs and 15 Women's T20Is.

The T20 World Cup is nearing the business end of the tournament. The marquee event began on September 17 and the final is scheduled for November 14.

Players, umpires, support staff and broadcasters have been following strict bio bubbles protocols in the United Arab Emirates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar