"Mohammad Rizwan is a National hero, he is an ultra-superior human being" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram proclaimed Mohammad Rizwan a "national hero" after witnessing his commitment to representing his nation amidst multiple obstacles.

Before the semi-final against Australia, Rizwan had to spend some time in an ICU in hospital as he caught the flu. The wicket-keeper then went on to represent Pakistan in the semi-final and played a wonderful knock for the side.

In a chat with Sports Today, Wasim Akram shed light on Rizwan's grit and fortitude by sharing a snippet from the past. Praising Rizwan's positive attitude and determination, Akram said:

"Mohammad Rizwan is a National hero. He is an ultra-superior human being, both mentally and physically. During our fasting on Ramadan, he fasted and then played Test cricket. That is humanly impossible. You have got to be mentally very-very strong for doing things like that."

He added:

"Rizwan is a person whom you like to have on your team. Always happy, helpful, and hard-working. He was in the ICU but then came and batted for almost 17 overs and then kept wickets for 20 overs. He is a perfect example of a team player."

Rizwan has been a consistent performer for the Pakistan cricket team for some time now. He has formed a strong alliance with Babar Azam at the top of the order and has been playing a crucial role for his team in the batting department. Rizwan will be hoping to continue in the same vein in future series.

Pakistan people also love their Cricket as Indian fans do: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram also opened up about how Pakistani cricket fans are also as passionate and enthusiastic about cricket as Indian fans. He then felt that Pakistan fans have now realized the capabilities and talent of their players after their strong showing in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In this regard, Wasim Akram said:

"The whole country has realized that there is a bunch of talent in the team, and these guys mean business. Pakistan people also love their Cricket as Indian fans do. Such consistent performances make people happy on both sides of the border."

Pakistan were the only undefeated team in the super-12 stage across both groups. Their only defeat came in the knock-out semi-final game against Australia. Pakistan's team management and fans will be hoping that the Babar Azam-led side can build on this confidence and win the trophy next year in Australia.

Edited by Diptanil Roy