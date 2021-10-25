T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Afghanistan vs Scotland (updated) 

Afghanistan created waves at the T20 World Cup 2021 by crushing Scotland by a massive 130-run margin in Sharjah on Monday. The Afghan top-order batters made a team effort to set up an enormous 191-run target. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan then took over to skittle the Scotts in just 10.2 overs.

Najibullah Zadran was the top scorer with a 34-ball 59 in the first essay, followed by 19-year-old Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 46 off just 37 balls. On the backs of it, Zadran became Afghanistan's highest-ranked batter in the T20 World Cup 2021's run-scoring charts at 23rd position followed by Gurbaz at 35.

It needs to be noted that this was Afghanistan's first match in the T20 World Cup 2021. Scotland, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Bangladesh have already played at least three, including their first round encounters.

Coming back to the match, Scotland's highest scorer in the tournament so far, Richie Berrington recorded a duck. His total tally remained at 103, two runs behind sixth-placed Gerhard Erasmus. Opener George Munsey scored the most runs for the team in the match - 25 - and jumped nine places to sit in the 13th spot.

T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb Ur Rahman sits at 11th spot after sensational fifer

Updated T20 World Cup bowlers standings after Monday. (PC: ICC)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the star of the show in the second innings in Sharjah. The mystery spinner spun a web around the Scotland batters, clean bowling three of them and trapping two lbw to notch a sensational five-wicket haul.

Sharjah's wicket suited him as he slipped past his googlies and arm-balls through the sweeps and swipes of the opposition.

His figures brought him straightaway to the no.11 spot in the wicket-takers' chart for the T20 World Cup 2021. Mujeeb was followed by his partner in crime, Rashid Khan, in the rankings. Rashid's job was made easy by Mujeeb as by the time he came on, Scotland were already five wickets down. The leg-spinner nevertheless did his job, picking up four wickets to sit just six positions behind Mujeeb.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Scotland's Josh Davey, who has been one of the torchbearers of his team so far, also took a wicket in the first innings. This helped him move past Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana to sit in second spot, just two wickets behind Shakib Al Hasan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar