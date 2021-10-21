T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Bangladesh vs PNG and Oman vs Scotland (updated) 

The T20 World Cup 2021 saw massive movement in the batting and bowling charts on Thursday as Bangladesh trounced Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 84 runs and Scotland edged out Oman by eight wickets in a fantastic day of cricket in the UAE. Both winners also became the first two teams to officially qualify for the Super 12 stage of the marquee ICC event.

Shakib Al Hasan was the shining star in both departments. He first scored 37-ball 46 against PNG in Al Amerat. The crucial knock, which included three sixes, nixed a fightback from PNG. Skipper Mahmudullah then went one step ahead and scored his first half-century of the tournament (50 off 28), taking the Asian team to a match-winning 181-7.

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder became the third-ranked batter, with Mahmudullah also breaching the top-five in the T20 World Cup rankings.

PNG's reply to the mammoth target didn't go past 97 runs as wicketkeeper Kipling Doriga high scored with a fighting 46. PNG skipper Assad Vala retained his spot in the top-10 in eighth position, but no other batter from the team came close.

The second match between Scotland and co-hosts Oman had two contenders for the top spot in the T20 World Cup batting rankings, but both failed to grab it.

First, Oman opener Jatinder Singh got run out for a golden duck and had to settle for second position at the end of his team's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Scotland middle-order batter Richie Berrington continued his rich form with an unbeaten 31-run knock off 21 deliveries that was pivotal to the win. He still fell short of Max O'Dowd's tally of 121 by just 18 runs.

Berrington is now placed fifth, one position down from Wednesday, courtesy of Shakib's performance.

T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan takes bowling charts' crown

Shakib not only made gains in the batting chart but also jumped six positions to become the top wicket-taker so far in the T20 World Cup 2021. His four-wicket spell, at the cost of only nine runs, took his overall tally to nine victims.

He took a slender one-wicket lead on the second match's best performer Josh Davey. The 31-year-old pacer was once again brilliant in the middle overs and at the death, taking three wickets to now sit in second position on the bowling chart.

Shakib's spell also saw his teammate Mustafizur Rahman slip down to fifth spot from second. The pacer couldn't contribute any wickets against PNG. Meanwhile, Mehedi Hasan's one-wicket helped him jump to sixth position from ninth in the T20 World Cup rankings.

