T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Oman v PNG and Bangladesh vs Scotland matches (updated) 

The 2021 T20 World Cup got off to a cracking start on Sunday with Oman dismantling Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the first match. After that, Scotland gifted the latest upset to world cricket by thrashing Bangladesh by six runs in the second game.

Run-scoring proved difficult for three of the four teams against the quality bowling attacks on display. Only Oman's openers Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh and PNG skipper Assad Vala emerged as half-centurians from both matches.

Ilyas and Singh took complete toll on PNG's inexperienced bowling attack which lacked specialist operators. Ilyas started as the aggressor but the duo switched roles midway through as Singh, on the backs of seven boundaries and four sixes, raced to an unbeaten 42-ball 73, overshadowing his partner's stable 43-ball 50.

Scotland's CN Greaves was elected the Player of the Match for his electric 28-ball 45 that kept his team in the game against Bangladesh but it couldn't get him close to Singh, Vala and Ilyas' exploits. Singh thus became the first man to lead the run-scoring charts in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Here's how the batting chart looks in the T20 World Cup:

Jatinder Singh efficiently leads the batting chart.

The top spot in the bowling chart was also swept by an Omani. The Red Brigade's captain and left-arm off-spinner Zeeshan Maqsood entered to bowl quite late into PNG's innings. However, his four wickets, coming at a cost of just 20 runs, ensured that Oman easily wiped off PNG's tail and kept them down to a chaseable score.

The second and third place in the table were grabbed by Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan and Scotland's Wheal, respectively. Mehedi almost brought the Tigers to the cusp of victory in the first innings itself with his accurate spell of 3/19. But right-arm fast-bowler Wheal countered him perfectly with his three-wicket haul.

Oman's exciting left-arm quick Bilal Khan and Shakib Al Hasan were impressive for their two-wicket spells as well.

Here's how the bowling chart has shaped up in the T20 World Cup:

Zeeshan Maqsood reins the bowling chart.

Another double-header tomorrow in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup will treat us to yet another double-header on Monday with Group A's Ireland taking on the Netherlands from 3:30 PM IST onwards and Namibia clashing with Sri Lanka starting at 7:30 PM IST. Both the matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

