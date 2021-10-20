T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Scotland vs PNG and Bangladesh vs Oman (updated) 

The T20 World Cup 2021 saw a day of unfulfilled dreams on Tuesday as Scotland versus Papua New Guinea and Oman vs Bangladesh ended in grueling losses for the underdogs.

In the first match of the double-header, Scotland's Richie Berrington scored an aggressive 49-ball 70 to thrust himself into the Top 3 of the batting charts. He was well-supported by Matthew Cross, who fell five runs short of his half-century but added two fours and two sixes to his team's tally.

The wicketkeeper-batter entered the Top 10 too and is now ranked seventh in the T20 World Cup batting rankings. Meanwhile, last match's hero CN Greaves could only add two runs to his record so far but managed to retain his No. 10 spot in the charts.

Chasing 166 PNG's top-order crumbled to 35-5 in the powerplay but Norman Vanua's inspiring 37-ball 47 from No. 7 saved some pride for his team. The 27-year-old right-hander tipped Greaves to sit in the ninth spot in the T20 World Cup batting charts.

The second game was quite similar to the first. Favorites Bangladesh could only post a sub-par total of 153 against a spirited Oman bowling lineup. This was only made possible by opener Mohammad Naim's responsible 50-ball 64 and Shakib Al Hasan's counterattacking 29-ball knock of 42 runs. Both of them entered the Top 10 rankings at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots respectively.

Oman's Jatinder Singh was brilliant once again and added 40 runs to safeguard his top spot in the T20 World Cup most-runs table. Aqib Ilyas's no-show allowed Berrington, Shakib and Naim to jump over him as he stumbled to sixth place.

T20 World Cup 2021: Mustafizur Rahman storms to the top of the bowling charts

Mustafizur Rahman became the top-wicket taker so far in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The bowlers had a field day in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets which took him flying to the top spot. The Bangladeshi pacer got his team the most crucial two wickets at the start and then came back to pocket two tailenders.

Rahman's teammates Shakib and Mehedi Hasan also enjoyed the conditions, picking up three and one wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, Oman's Bilal Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood could only add one victim each to their records but made big jumps in the table. They are now placed second and third in the T20 World Cup bowlers rankings. Bilal's fast-bowling partner Kaleem Ullah also added two wickets to enter the top-10.

In the first match, Scotland's Josh Davey and PNG's Kabua Morea earned four wickets each and sit in the fourth and ninth positions in the charts respectively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar