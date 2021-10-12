T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia unveils their jersey ahead of the Qualifying round

Ahead of the qualifying round, Namibia unveiled its official jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup. UAE and Oman will host the mega tournament in October and November.

Namibia has failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup during the last six editions in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. They will be making their maiden appearance on the T20 World Cup stage this year.

In the lead-up to the tournament, the Namibia cricket team revealed the jerseys they are going to sport during the World Cup. It has the usual dark blue color associated traditionally with Namibia jerseys, with some custom designs and shapes embedded in it.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on October 17 with the qualifying round. The preliminary stage will culminate on October 22, with the clash between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The super-12 stage will commence in the UAE on October 23, when Australia squares off against South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia are in Group A during the Qualifying round

Here are the groups for Round 1(Qualifying Round):

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

Namibia will compete with the likes of Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Ireland in group B. They will kick off their campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on October 18. They will then face the Netherlands and Ireland on October 20 and 22, respectively.

All three teams in their group are good quality sides, so Namibia will have to play at their best to advance to the next stage. Former South Africa and RCB all-rounder David Wiese will represent Namibia at the upcoming World Cup.

Namibia T20 World Cup squad:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France

India hosted the previous T20 World Cup in 2016. West Indies won the trophy that year by defeating England in the finals.

