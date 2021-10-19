T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs Bangladesh: Who won yesterday’s match? 

Bangladesh staved off a defiant challenge from Oman to clinch a 26-run victory in match number six of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat on Tuesday. The win was a must for Bangladesh to stay alive in the Super 12 qualification race after having gone down against Scotland in their previous game.

Oman bowlers came up with a clinical effort to restrict Bangladesh to 153. Then, at 81 for 2, they were in with a genuine chance in the chase. However, Oman’s inexperience at the top level and some tight bowling under pressure from Bangladesh turned the tide. The experienced bowling duo of Mustafizur Rahman (4/36) and Shakib Al Hasan (3/28) did the job for Bangladesh with able support from the rest.

Oman were jolted early in their chase of 154. Aqib Ilyas (6) was trapped lbw by Mustafizur with a length ball that swung late. Ilyas went for a review, but replays confirmed the on-field umpire’s decision.

Kashyap Prajapati, who had flicked Mustafizur for a six early in his innings, was dropped by the Bangladesh pacer while fielding at short third man, off Mohammad Saifuddin’s bowling. This was immediately after Bangladesh had missed a run-out opportunity. Not much later, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah also let the team down, dropping a skier from Jatinder Singh off Mustafizur’s bowling.

There was some respite for the bowling side in the last over before the powerplay as Prajapati (21) edged an attempted drive off Mustafizur to the keeper. Jatinder, however, clobbered Shakib for a four and a six to demonstrate Oman’s intent in no uncertain terms. At 70 for 2 halfway into the chase, Oman were very much in the hunt.

After getting off to a slow start, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood nonchalantly flicked Taskin Ahmed over square leg for a maximum. Mahedi Hasan, however, dismissed him for 12. Maqsood top-edged a slog sweep to deep square leg, where Mustafizur ran to his right and completed a fine tumbling catch. Shakib then dented Oman’s chances by having Jatinder (40) caught at deep square leg with a shortish delivery.

Oman could not recover from the massive blow. Shakib got wickets off consecutive balls in his last over, sending back Ayaan Khan (9) and Naseem Khushi (4). Mustafizur then proved too good for Oman’s tailenders as the chasing side crawled to 127 for 9.

Impressive Oman restrict Bangladesh to 153

Oman bowlers put up a fighting effort against Bangladesh. Pic: T20WorldCup/ Twitter

Oman bowlers came up with a spirited effort to restrict Bangladesh to 153. Batting first after winning the loss, Bangladesh were well placed at 101 for 2 in the 14th over, but they lost their way following the run out of Shakib Al Hasan (42).

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 64 for Bangladesh, but they lost 41 runs for six wickets in their last five overs as Oman dominated proceedings. Oman dropped three sitters in the field. Despite that, the bowlers ensured their shoulders did not sag.

Liton Das (6), who was among the Bangladesh batters given a life by Oman’s fielders, failed to build on his luck. Very next ball after being dropped, he was trapped lbw by Bilal Khan with some late swing. Oman used a smart review to overturn the not out decision.

The experiment to promote Mahedi Hasan (0) failed as he was sent back by a brilliant diving catch by Fayyaz Butt in the follow through. Naim survived two dropped chances and Shakib hung around as Bangladesh worked their way to 63 for 2 at the halfway stage.

Aware that they needed to push the scoring, Naim and Shakib took on Mohammad Nadeem and pinched 17 runs from the 12th over. Shakib went down the wicket and punched the first ball past mid-off. The next ball was pulled past short fine leg. Naim joined the act by whacking a six over deep midwicket.

The tide turned for Oman as Aqib Ilyas affected a brilliant direct hit to run out Shakib. The left-hander guided a yorker towards point and took off for a single, not expecting Ilyas to hit the bullseye. Naim brought up his fifty at the other end, but Oman kept chipping away at the wickets.

Nurul Hasan (3) was caught at long-off off Maqsood while Afif Hossain (1) perished in the deep trying to take on Kaleemullah. Bangladesh were dealt a body blow when the set Naim fell in the same over, dragging an attempted pull to deep midwicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim came into bat at no.8 and fell for just six, steering a slower ball from Butt to the keeper. The Oman bowler was on a hat-trick as Mohammad Saifuddin (0) was caught at long-off next ball. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah (17) struck a couple of meaty blows to take the team past 150 before being cleaned up by Bilal in the last over.

Oman vs Bangladesh: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Bangladesh opener Naim was the top-scorer for the team with a well-compiled 64. Naim struck three fours and four sixes during his innings.

Shakib played a fine knock of 42 before being run out. He then claimed three wickets with his left-arm spin, including the big one of Jatinder. While Mustafizur claimed four scalps to hurt Oman’s chances, Mahedi Hasan (1/14) and Mohammad Saifuddin (1/16) were extremely economical.

Oman’s bowlers were highly impressive. Bilal kept Bangladesh in check with 3 for 18 while Butt claimed 3 for 30. Kaleemullah chipped in with two wickets, including that of opposition top-scorer Naim. With the bat, Jatinder played an impressive knock of 40.

Shakib was named Player of the Match for his superb all-round show.

