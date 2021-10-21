T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs Scotland: Who won yesterday’s match? 

Scotland hammered Oman by eight wickets in match number 10 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Al Amerat on Thursday. With three wins in as many Group B matches in Round 1, Scotland confirmed their Super 12 berth by topping the group.

Bowling first after losing the toss, the Scottish bowlers did a fantastic job to clean up Oman for 122. Skipper Kyle Coetzer (41 off 28), Richie Berrington (31 not out off 21) and Matthew Cross (26 not out off 35) then guided Scotland home without much fuss.

Scotland got off to a confident start while chasing123, with George Munsey in particular looking in good touch. When spin was introduced in the fourth over, he clattered Aqib Ilyas for a boundary to point and reverse-swept the bowler over thirdman for another four. Munsey then drove Fayyaz Butt through covers but fell in the same over, trapped into playing a pull straight to backward square leg.

The powerplay ended on a high for Scotland as captain Coetzer launched his opposite number Zeeshan Maqsood for a maximum over cover. Coetzer whacked another six soon after, crashing Butt over deep midwicket with aplomb. The over ended with a boundary spanked through extra cover as Scotland gained control of proceedings. Coetzer's impressive innings ended as he failed to get to the pitch of a flighted delivery from Khawar Ali and was clean bowled.

Richie Berrington came in and clubbed Ali for a 99-metre six straight down the ground. The last ball of the over was launched over long-off for another maximum as Scotland brought up the team 100 with ease. Berrington then ensured victory in style, smashing Mohammad Nadeem for a four and a six in the 17th over.

Efficient Scotland restrict Oman to 122

Scotland were brilliant with the ball. Pic: T20WorldCup/ Twitter

Scotland came up with a clinical effort in the field to restrict Oman to 122. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Scots never allowed Oman any leeway. Josh Davey (3/25), Safyaan Sharif (2/25) and Michael Leask (2/13) strangled the Oman batters. Scotland were brilliant with their fielding as well, picking up some good catches and effecting two run-outs.

Oman got off to the worst possible start as in-form batter Jatinder Singh was run-out for a duck in the first over. Jatinder chipped a ball towards mid-on and started running but Aqib Ilyas did not respond, leaving the former stranded. Kashyap Prajapati (3) then smashed Sharif straight to mid-off. Aqib then opened up a bit and found a few boundaries as Oman reached 37 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. He, however, perished for 37, slicing off-spinner Leask to long-off.

Nadeem (25) and Zeeshan Maqsood attempted a counter-attack. At the start of the 11th over, Nadeem clobbered Brad Wheal over mid-wicket for six while Maqsood lofted one over mid-off for four. Nadeem also slammed left-arm spinner Mark Watt for a maximum over long-on. However, the bowler had his revenge very next ball as he deceived the batter in the flight and had him caught smartly by Berrington at cover.

Maqsood survived a catch off a high full-toss from Chris Greaves as the delivery was adjudged a no ball, but Scotland kept chipping away. Sandeep Goud (5) whipped Sharif to deep backward square leg while Naseem Khushi (2) slogged Leask to deep midwicket. Suraj Kumar (4) was then outfoxed by a slow bouncer from Davey as the Oman batter miscued a slash to long leg.

There was no late flourish for Oman either. Maqsood (34) fell in the final over, lofting Davey towards wide long-off where Calum MacLeod took a good running catch. Bilal Khan (1) was run-out while Fayyaz Butt (7) was caught at cover-point as Oman were all out off the last ball.

Oman vs Scotland: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Davey was brilliant for Scotland with figures of 3 for 25. He got the big scalp of Oman skipper Maqsood and also ran through the tail. Sharif was impressive as well, ending with figures of 2 for 25.

Leask made his mark by outfoxing Ilyas and conceding only 13 in his three overs. Scotland skipper Coetzer guided the chase with a 28-ball 41.

For Oman, Ilyas top-scored with 37 while skipper Maqsood contributed a fighting 34.

Scotland pacer Davey was named Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling performance.

Edited by Samya Majumdar