T20 World Cup 2021: "Afghanistan should go all-out attack with their in-form spinners against Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra 

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Afghanistan should attack Pakistan with their in-form spinners when the two sides meet in Match 24 of the T20 World Cup 2021. The 44-year-old pointed out that Mohammad Nabi should use himself, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan in different phases of the encounter.

Afghanistan manifested a stellar performance in their previous game against Scotland. The Afghans comprehensively won the game by a massive 130 runs. After a strong batting display, Afghanistan's spinners ran riot against the Scottish batters.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan took as many as nine wickets between them. Afghanistan's next challenge lies against their Asian rivals Pakistan when they face them on Friday. Aakash Chopra posted a video on his YouTube channel while previewing the high-octane encounter. You can watch the video below:

In his preview, Chopra stated that if Afghanistan's batters do play well against the in-form Pakistani pacers, the Mohammad Nabi-led side can go all-out attacking with their spinners on the Dubai surface. He said:

"If you look at Afghanistan's point of view, first they have to play well against the pacers and then go all-out attack with their in-form spin bowlers."

Chopra also explained how Mohammad Nabi can use his premium spinners against the Pakistani batting unit. He opined that Mujeeb Ur Rehman should be given the new ball against Mohammad Rizwan. He said:

"Open the bowling with Mujeeb. Yes, Rizwan thrashed Varun Chakravarthy but I don't think he can do the same against Mujeeb. Rizwan taps the fuller length deliveries and tries to hit the shorter balls, and mind you, Mujeeb never bowls short deliveries."

Chopra also suggested that Nabi should bowl himself against the left-hander Fakhar Zaman before bringing on Rashid Khan in the middle overs to put the opposition under pressure. He added:

"Once Fakhar comes in, Nabi should bowl. Nabi can use the big boundaries to his advantage. And then, of course, bring Rashid to strangle Pakistani batters in the middle overs. If everyone else does well, then Rashid will not only be economical but will fetch wickets as well.

"I can see Pakistan turning the match in their favor in 2 match situations" - Aakash Chopra

The former cricketer-turned-commentator also reckons that Babar Azam's side can win the match against Afghanistan in two match situations. Chopra claimed that either the lethal Pakistani pace attack could win them the game or the result could be achieved following an explosive performance from their batters in the death overs.

Chopra opined that the Afghanistan team lack a quality death bowler in their side. He said:

"Pakistan can turn the match in their favor in two situations. First with the new ball when they bowl. And secondly, in the death overs when they'll bat. If, in the initial overs, you take a few Afghan wickets, you'll peg them back."

Chopra added:

"And towards the second half, in the death overs, when Pakistan will be batting, Afghanistan doesn't have quality death bowlers. So that's the area where Pakistan can strike. I can see them winning this match in these two phases of the game."

Chopra concluded his preview by stating that if Afghanistan somehow manages to avoid the aforementioned situations, they could defeat the Men in Green in Dubai. He added:

"But if somehow Afghanistan manages to be level with Pakistan during these phases, there can always be an upset on the cards."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two Group 2 teams will lock horns with at the Dubai International Stadium on October 28.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar