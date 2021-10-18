T20 World Cup 2021: Pikky Ya France age, hometown & T20 stats

Namibian cricketer Pikky Ya France will represent the nation in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Namibia are pitted in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands. They are the weakest amongst the three sides and will have to slog hard to finish in the top 2 position and qualify for the Super 12.

Pikky Ya France is among the most experienced players in their ranks. The onus will be on him to deliver for his side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He is a right-handed batter, who plays in the middle-order.

The 31-year-old can also chip in with an over or two when required. His off-cutters can come in handy for Namibia to break crucial partnerships or stop the flow of runs.

Pikky Ya France Age

Pikky Ya France was born on April 23, 1990. He is 31 years and 178 days old (as of October 18, 2021)

Pikky Ya France Hometown

Pikky Ya France was born and brought up in Windhoek, the capital and the largest city in Namibia and currently plays for the Namibian National Cricket Team.

Pikky Ya France T20 Stats

Pikky Ya France made his T20 debut for Namibia on October 2, 2011, in the 3rd match during Scotland's tour of Namibia. The match was played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Pikky didn't have the best of starts to his career, having conceded 17 runs from the only over he bowled. Also, he didn't get an opportunity to bat during his debut.

Pikky has played 37 T20 matches to date. He has amassed 426 runs in 30 innings, including a half-century. The off-spinner has six scalps to his name in 150 balls, with the best figures of 2/13.

