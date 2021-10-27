T20 World Cup 2021: Ruben Trumpelmann age, hometown & T20 stats

Namibian left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann shook Scotland's top-order batting lineup when the two sides met on October 27 (Wednesday) in a Super 12 stage fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Trumpelmann removed George Munsey from the first delivery of the match. He then picked up the wickets of Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington off the third and fourth deliveries, respectively. All three players were dismissed for a duck in the first over of the innings.

Ruben Trumpelmann finished his four-over spell with brilliant figures of 3/17. He played a key role in restricting the opponent to a below-par total. Namibia started their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 campaign with a bang as they defeated Scotland by 5 wickets.

Ruben Trumpelmann Age

Ruben Trumpelmann was born on February 1st, 1998. He is 23 years and 268 years (as of October 27, 2021).

Ruben Trumpelmann Hometown

Ruben was born in Durban, South Africa. However, he moved to Namibia at a young age and represents the Namibian national cricket team.

Ruben Trumpelmann T20 Stats

Ruben Trumpelmann made his T20 debut for Northern against the Free State on September 14, 2018. He made his debut during a Pool B fixture of the 2018 edition of the Africa T20 Cup.

Trumpelmann didn't bat during the match, however, he bowled two overs and conceded 18 runs during his spell. The left-arm pacer has played nine T20 matches to date. He has picked up 10 wickets, with the best figures of 2/21. His economy is 7.00 in the shortest format of the game.

Ruben Trumpelmann is a tail-ender and has batted only during five innings. The right-hander has scored 20 runs in 22 balls across five innings at a strike rate of 90.90.

