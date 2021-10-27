T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Namibia: Who won yesterday's match?

Namibia continued their memorable run in the T20 World Cup 2021, defeating Scotland by four wickets in Match 21 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Namibia got off to an incredible start as Ruben Trumpelmann claimed three wickets in the first over. Scotland could never recover from the horror start and only managed to post 109 for 8 on the board. Michael Leask (44 off 27) top-scored for Scotland to ensure they at least crossed three figures.

Namibia made a steady start to their chase of 110, reaching 26 after five overs. Scotland had a chance to run out Michael van Lingen in the fourth over but Leask could not get in an accurate throw from backward point. Van Lingen then managed consecutive fours off Josh Davey in the next over. The first was pulled to deep midwicket while the second was pumped down the ground.

Van Lingen’s chancy innings ended on 18 as he top-edged a good length ball from Safyaan Sharif towards short extra cover. Namibia brought up their 50 in style as Craig Williams lofted Mark Watt over long-on for a maximum to conclude the 9th over. There was some consolation for Scotland as Zane Green (9) slogged a googly from Chris Greaves and sliced a catch.

Leask gave Scotland hope by cleaning up Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (4). The off-spinner invited the batter for a drive through a flighted delivery and sneaked the ball through the gate. Watt then had the dangerous Craig Williams (23) smartly stumped down the leg-side as 67 for 4 in the 13th over.

However, JJ Smit (32*) and David Wiese (16) batted sensibly to keep things on track for Namibia. In the 17th over, Smit launched a full toss from Greaves over the square leg boundary for a maximum. Wiese brought up Namibia’s hundred dancing down the track and walloping Leask for a six over long-off. He perished in the same over, caught at short third man while attempting another big hit.

Jan Frylinck’s (2) wicket delayed the inevitable. Smit took Namibia to yet another famous win in grand style, smacking Sharif for a maximum off the first ball of the last over.

Brilliant Namibia restrict Scotland to 109/8 after claiming three in first over

Ecstatic Namibia celebrate a wicket against Scotland. Pic: Getty Images

Namibia came up with a sensational bowling performance to restrict Scotland to 109 for 8 after winning the toss and fielding first. Namibia got off to a spectacular start as Trumpelmann claimed three wickets in the first over of the match.

George Munsey (0) was cleaned up first ball, chopping on a good length delivery. Calum MacLeod (0) got a peach of a delivery that was angled across him and he could only nick it to the keeper. Stand-in skipper Richie Berrington (0) was then trapped in front with a well-pitched inswinger. Berrington went for a review but the umpire’s call stood.

From 2 for 3, it was always going to be an uphill task for Scotland to recover. Namibia had one more scalp before the end of the powerplay as Wiese trapped Craig Wallace (4) lbw with a length delivery that tailed in sharply.

There was some respite for Scotland in the 11th over as Leask slammed Van Lingen for a four and six. A partnership seemed to be building between Leask and Matthew Cross when Frylinck cleaned up the latter for 19 with a slower one. Leask went on to hammer Smit for a six over deep midwicket, while Greaves also came in and hit a couple of fours.

Leask’ valiant innings came to an end on 44 off 27 as he was cleaned up by Smit attempting another big hit. Greaves contributed 25 off 32 before getting run out off the last ball. Scotland made a good recovery after losing 4 for 18 but the early damage was too severe to be repaired completely.

Scotland vs Namibia: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Trumpelmann was sensational for Namibia, claiming three wickets in the first over. It set the tone of the match. Frylinck was also brilliant with figures of 2 for 10 from his four overs. He got the key scalp of Cross. During Namibia’s chase, Smit guided the team home with a sensible 32*.

Leask put up a good all-round show for Scotland. Apart from scoring a valiant 44, he also picked up two scalps. Greaves contributed 25 with the bat and had figures of 1 for 22 with the ball. Brad Wheal gave away only 14 in his four while picking up a wicket.

Trumpelmann was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his dramatic opening over.

Edited by Sai Krishna