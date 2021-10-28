T20 World Cup 2021: “South Africa’s team is like Pakistan’s from the 2009 T20 World Cup” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has compared the South African squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 to Pakistan’s World Cup-winning 2009 outfit. According to Butt, like the current Proteas team, Pakistan were also a disjointed squad in 2009. However, they managed to get their act together and ended up lifting the T20 World Cup that year.

South Africa’s ongoing T20 World Cup campaign ran into controversy after experienced wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock refused to take a knee and sat out of the team’s match against the West Indies.

On Thursday, de Kock issued an apology and clarified that he is ready to take a knee for the remaining games, making himself available for selection for the rest of the tournament.

Speaking about the issues in the South African camp, Butt stated that they are a good enough team to make an impact if they can show some unity. The former cricketer elaborated:

“If QDK starts performing, putting behind the controversy, they can put up a strong challenge in the T20 World Cup. For me, South Africa’s team is like Pakistan’s from the 2009 T20 World Cup. We were a disjointed outfit as well. But as the tournament progressed, we came together and went on to win."

Pointing out to South Africa’s all-round strength in their T20 World Cup squad, the 37-year-old said:

“SA have good batting and bowling. They just need to get settled. Miller is a match-winner, Markram is in great form, Van der Dussen is a good player. They have two specialist spinners in Maharaj and Shamsi. There is Rabada and Nortje. All teams in their group are close to each other in terms of talent.”

Having defeated West Indies by eight wickets, South Africa’s next T20 World Cup clash will be against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 30.

“Exactly the kind of player West Indies needed” - Salman Butt on Jason Holder’s selection in T20 World Cup squad

The West Indies have named seasoned all-rounder Jason Holder as a replacement for the injured Obed McCoy in their T20 World Cup 2021 squad. McCoy has suffered an injury to his right leg.

Discussing Holder’s inclusion, Butt opined that his presence would bolster the struggling West Indies outfit. The former Pakistan opener stated:

“Jason Holder can play a role for West Indies, which no one else in the team can do. He can anchor the innings and get the big hits as well. He can bowl too and was in very good form during the IPL. He is exactly the kind of player West Indies needed.”

Defending champions West Indies have lost both of their Super 12 matches so far. Their next T20 World Cup 2021 encounter is against Bangladesh in Sharjah on October 29.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar